FAI Technik completes ADS-B and FANS installations on Bombardier Challenger 604s

FAI Technik GmbH, the expanding German MRO supplier and member of the FAI Aviation Group, has completed two FANS installations on two Bombardier Challenger 604s (D-AFAA and D-AFAG) during October/November. It has also just commenced a further installation, scheduled for completion by mid-December 2019.



Simultaneously, FAI Technik GmbH has received an EASA-STC for a Garmin ADS-B solution for a Bombardier Learjet 60, designed by FAI Engineering in collaboration with FAI’s Part 21-Design Partner S4A, located in Madrid, Spain. With three Learjet 60 ADS-B modifications already completed, FAI Technik is now seeking to modify another three Learjet 60 models before year end. This will mean that FAI’s entire Air Ambulance fleet, comprising six Learjet 60s, plus four Challenger 604s, will be ready for unrestricted Transatlantic flying by the end of this year.



Its six other European based Learjet 60s are scheduled for ADS-B modification in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively, in time for the EASA mandate by June 2020.



About FAI Technik GmbH



FAI Technik GmbH is a 100 % subsidiary of German GA-Operator FAI rent-a-jet AG.



Operating as a full service FBO and MRO with a hangar floor space of 14,000 m2 (150,700 sq.ft.), FAI Technik is licensed for base and line maintenance of the Learjet 60, Challenger 600-series and Bombardier Global Express 700-series, including modifications, aviation upgrades, interior refurbishment and component services such as batteries and wheels. FAI´s EASA part 145 licence is approved by the Cayman Islands and Bermuda, as well as the US FAA and Nigeria. FAI Technik is a distributor for Collins Aerospace, Gogo Business Aviation and GARMIN.

