- Pressemitteilung BoxID 715059
FAI and Freespace Drone Racing in new three-year drone sports agreement
The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding that recognises the significant progress made by each party and outlines a three-year plan to integrate two giant drone classes into the FAI drone racing calendar.
Building a sustainable future for drone racing requires new pilots and fans. And this generation of sports fans are asking for exciting, short, evenly matched races held in quick succession, with loads of statistics and data to enhance the experience.
Freespace Drone Racing has made considerable technological progress in the development of giant drones designed to entertain the next generation of air sport fans.
The advances made include designing aircraft that can carry high definition camera systems, deliver real time telemetry, and offer advanced safety features such as stabilise, loiter, and “black box” recording, yet still accelerate from 0 to 100kph in less than 1 second.
FAI, meanwhile, has been working hard organising and promoting drone racing competitions and events around the world.
These include the FAI Drone Racing World Cup, now in its third year, the brand new 2018 FAI World Drone Racing Championships, taking in place in Shenzhen, China from 1 to 4 November, and the 2018 FAI International Drones Conference & Expo.
The next stop on the epic FAI Drone Racing World Cup 2018 calendar is the 2018 Barcelona Drone Racing F3U World Cup, being held in Barcelona, Spain on July 21 and 22.
Grantley Reed, Managing Director of Freespace Drone Racing, will be among the speakers at the FAI International Drones Conference & Expo, taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland from August 31 to September 2, 2018.
Notes to editors
Drones and the FAI: https://www.fai.org/sport/drones
Freespace Drone Racing: http://freespaceracing.com/
FAI Drone Racing World Cup: https://www.fai.org/world-cups/drone-racing
2018 Barcelona Drone Racing F3U World Cup: http://barcelona-drone-world-cup.com/
FAI World Drone Racing Championships: https://faiworldcupshenzhen2018.aero
FAI International Drones Conference and Expo website: http://www.fai-dronesconference.org/
FAI - Fédération Aéronautique Internationale
FAI, the World Air Sports Federation, is the world governing body for air sports and for certifying world aviation and space records. The FAI was founded in 1905 and is a non-governmental and non-profit-making organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
FAI activities include Aerobatics, Aeromodelling, Airships, Amateur-Built and Experimental Aircraft, Balloons, Drones, Gliding, Hang Gliding, Helicopters, Manpowered Flying, Microlights, Parachuting, Paragliding, Paramotors, Power Flying and all other Aeronautic activities and Space records.
www.facebook.com/...
www.instagram.com/...
www.twitter.com/airsports_fai
www.flickr.com/airsports_fai
www.fai.org
