FAI Young Artists Contest 2019: 'My Dream to Fly!'

The FAI has announced the theme for its popular annual FAI Young Artists Contest. Youngsters between the ages of 6 and 17 are invited to submit drawings and paintings interpreting the theme of ‘My Dream to Fly’. Gold, Silver and Bronze FAI Medals will be awarded to the winners for three age categories (6-9, 10-13, 14-17 years old) following a Jury decision in April 2019.



The FAI Young Artists Contest is run in collaboration with FAI Members around the world. To enter, young artists must submit their artworks through the FAI Member in their country. Different FAI Members will have different submission deadlines.



Each participating FAI Member will then select the three best artworks in each category and send the chosen artworks to the FAI by 1 April 2019. Final overall winners will then be chosen by an international FAI Jury.



Last year thousands of youngsters painted or drew their ideas on the theme of ‘Flight into the Future’. A total of 16 countries took part: Switzerland, Belarus, China, Finland, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, India, Czech Republic, Turkey, Poland, Japan, Hong Kong, Lithuania, United Kingdom and France.



Theme



The official FAI interpretation of the 2019 FAI Young Artists Contest theme ‘My Dream to Fly’ follows:



“Have you ever sat in class, looked out the window, and wondered what it would be like to fly? If so, you are not alone! Teachers might not always like it, but something about looking at the sky calls us to daydream about what is possible. Orange embers floating above a campfire do the same, and who has not been a little envious seeing a hawk soar across the sky? Inside all of us, a dream to fly is just waiting for the chance to come to life.



“Nature has many ways to encourage us to dream. Whether it is the hot embers of the campfire floating up or tree leaves floating down, each dares us to dream of riding the currents of air across the sky. In response, we dream of creating hot air balloons of all shapes and colours. Their burners blast heat into the envelop of the balloon, heating the air and lifting us into the sky. For those who want to join the hawks of the air, dreams of flight will lead to new gliders of all types. Advanced and novel gliders, paragliders, and hang gliders will allow us to soar through the air with ease and grace.



“Back on the ground, those of us who want to tame the wind instead of surfing along it dream of creating new planes and helicopters that will allow us to challenge the wind and fly wherever we want. Visions of new aerobatic planes races through our minds as they will one day race through the sky. Or maybe you dream of joining your friends in a specially designed helicopter that allows you to sight see your neighbourhood, city, or countryside. For others, the race to the border of space will lead to dreams of jet powered planes going faster and higher than ever before.



“Each achievement in flight has started with a dream. Along the way, the next generation of aviation enthusiast have built their dreams on the works of those who came before. Now, it’s your turn. Where ever your imagination takes you when you look to the clouds, it’s time to pick up your favourite art supplies and share your dream to fly!”



The FAI Young Artists Contest has been running annually since 1986:

FAI - Fédération Aéronautique Internationale

FAI, the World Air Sports Federation, is the world governing body for air sports and for certifying world aviation and space records. The FAI was founded in 1905 and is a non-governmental and non-profit-making organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



FAI activities include Aerobatics, Aeromodelling, Airships, Amateur-Built and Experimental Aircraft, Balloons, Drones, Gliding, Hang Gliding, Helicopters, Manpowered Flying, Microlights, Parachuting, Paragliding, Paramotors, Power Flying and all other Aeronautic activities and Space records.



