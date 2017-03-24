- Pressemitteilung BoxID 644475
The European Union and South Asia strengthen ties in civil aviation
Kick-off of a new technical cooperation project managed by EASA
The project will be implemented with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was officially launched at the occasion of the Global Aviation Safety forum on Regional Safety Oversight Organizations in Swaziland.
Patrick Ky, Executive Director of EASA, said “South Asia has the highest forecast traffic growth of any region in the world over the next 20 years. Europe looks forward to partnering with South Asia to meet the opportunities and challenges this presents.”
The project will also promote technical cooperation at the regional level and enhance EU-South Asia policy dialogue. The €7.5 million project is funded by the European Union.
For more information:
EU-South Asia Aviation Partnership Project
EASA Technical Cooperation
European Aviation Safety Agency
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is the centerpiece of the European Union's strategy for aviation safety. Our mission is to promote and achieve the highest common standards of safety and environmental protection in civil aviation. Based in Cologne, the Agency currently employs more than 800 experts and administrators from all over Europe.
