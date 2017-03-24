The European Union and South Asia strengthen ties in civil aviation

The European Union (EU) and South Asian states celebrated the launch of a new project today to enhance their ties in civil aviation. This four-year project, managed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), will enhance aviation safety, promote institutional and industrial links, and mitigate the environmental impact of aviation.



The project will be implemented with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It was officially launched at the occasion of the Global Aviation Safety forum on Regional Safety Oversight Organizations in Swaziland.



Patrick Ky, Executive Director of EASA, said “South Asia has the highest forecast traffic growth of any region in the world over the next 20 years. Europe looks forward to partnering with South Asia to meet the opportunities and challenges this presents.”



The project will also promote technical cooperation at the regional level and enhance EU-South Asia policy dialogue. The €7.5 million project is funded by the European Union.



For more information:





EU-South Asia Aviation Partnership Project

EASA Technical Cooperation



European Aviation Safety Agency

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is the centerpiece of the European Union's strategy for aviation safety. Our mission is to promote and achieve the highest common standards of safety and environmental protection in civil aviation. Based in Cologne, the Agency currently employs more than 800 experts and administrators from all over Europe.



Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren