EASA publishes the 2018-2022 European Plan for Aviation Safety

The European Aviation Safety Agency published the 2018-2022 European Plan for Aviation Safety (EPAS), which also includes the Agency’s rulemaking programme. The EPAS, a key component of the European Aviation Safety Programme, provides a coherent and transparent framework for safety work at European level, helping the identification of major safety risks and defining the actions to take. It also supports the Member States of the European Union to implement their State Safety Programmes and facilitates the sharing of best practice and knowledge.



This year’s edition of the EPAS includes EASA’s strategy in the areas of International Cooperation and Technical Training. Patrick Ky, EASA Executive Director declared: “safety actions need to be coordinated more than ever at regional and international levels, which explains the growing role played by regional safety oversight organisations in the field of aviation and the pivotal activity of EASA in this domain”.



In addition, the EPAS 2018-2022 includes several new research projects, which illustrates the growing importance of Research in the EU policies as an enabler to enhance safety.



The implementation of the plan is already extended to European states not under the EASA umbrella. EASA is working closely with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the United Nations to extend its scope to the 56 States that are part of the ICAO European and North Atlantic region.



The EPAS and related materials are available on the EPAS page on EASA's website.

