2017 EASA Annual Safety Review published

EASA publishes today the 2017 edition of its Annual Safety Review. The analysis in this year’s review provides a statistical summary of aviation safety in the EASA Member States and identifies the most important safety challenges faced in European aviation today. This data-driven analysis will lead to the development of safety actions across domain-specific safety risk portfolios and will define the priorities on which the Agency will focus on. These priorities will be presented in the next edition of the European Plan for Aviation Safety to be published in December 2017.



“2016 has brought continued improvements in safety across almost every operational domain. However, the complex nature of aviation safety and new challenges and emerging issues impose to maintain the highest vigilance and safety efforts as an aviation community. EASA has engaged in various initiatives which will help to ensure our continued vigilance and help improve safety for today and into the future” said Patrick Ky, EASA Executive Director.



During the past year EASA has advanced and developed key strategic activities across a diverse range of new and emerging issues. The Agency has recently published the notice of proposed amendment on the regulato¬ry framework for the operation of drones. With the emergence of new and more sophisticated cyber threats, EASA has commenced the implementation of the European Centre for Cyber Security in Aviation. The Agency continues to work with partners in Europe and at a global level to monitor the threat of conflict zones and pro¬vide rapid advice to civil aviation.



The Agency has also further refined the way in which it applies Safety Risk Management principles. In particular, the collaborative analysis groups who bring together expertise from authorities and industry stakeholders have proved to be successful tools in further underpinning a data-driven approach to managing safety.

European Aviation Safety Agency

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is the centerpiece of the European Union's strategy for aviation safety. Our mission is to promote and achieve the highest common standards of safety and environmental protection in civil aviation. Based in Cologne, the Agency currently employs more than 800 experts and administrators from all over Europe.



Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren