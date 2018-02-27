- Pressemitteilung BoxID 695896
equinet Bank AG in merger talks with Norwegian investment bank Pareto Securities
equinet Bank AG CEO Lutz Weiler commented: “The merger of equinet Bank and Pareto will pave the way for further business development. Participation in a globally active banking group will offer our clients a broader and more international market and product access.”
The German entity trading under the name Pareto Securities AG following the acquisition will continue to focus on the German small and mid-cap market. Pareto Securities’ current branch in Frankfurt will be integrated into the German company. “We’ve recently invested in our research and sales teams along with our CRM and IT systems. Our business is well positioned as a high-performance corporate broker in a changing market, and we can offer our clients attractive capital market access. We’re now aiming to gradually expand our market share while continuing to approach the German market as an independent entity with an enhanced workforce, deal flow and placing power”, Weiler added.
Ole Henrik Bjørge, Pareto Securities CEO, sees the equinet merger as an important step in the company’s international expansion strategy. “With the well positioned equinet team on board we will strengthen our presence in Central and Northern Europe. Germany is a key capital market in Europe and we believe our products, particularly our High Yield bonds, fit well into the German market. We are looking forward to building a broader German enterprise with equinet.”
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
ING-DiBa Kunden aufgepasst – Widerrufsjoker sticht – Vertragsausstieg/Baudarlehen ohne Vorfälligkeit
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, MPH Legal Services
Darlehensnehmer, welche bei der ING-DiBa ein Baudarlehen zu den hohen Zinssätzen der Vergangenheit aufgenommen haben, können dies auch heute...
Gothaer mit neuer Produktwelt für Privatkunden
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG
. - Erster Anbieter mit Schadenfreiheitsrabatt in der Wohngebäudeversicherung - Ganz neu im Angebot: Tierkrankenversicherung für Hunde -...
Gothaer KMU Studie 2018: Angst vor Cyber-Angriffen wächst
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG
. 40 Prozent der kleinen und mittelständischen Unternehmen fürchten Cyber-Angriffe Jedes fünfte Unternehmen wurde bereits Opfer eines Hackerangriffs,...