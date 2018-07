Eckert & Ziegler has repurchased 125,000 of its own shares as part of its public share buyback offer

As part of the voluntary public share buyback offer of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company"), the Company has been tendered a total of 954,024 shares until the expiration of the Acceptance Period. The offer of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG amounted to up to 125,000 bearer shares of the Company (ISIN DE0005659700/WKN 565 970) with a total volume of € 4.88 million. This represents approx. 2.36 percent of the share capital of the Company. Since a total of 954,024 shares were tendered within the Acceptance Period, not all acceptance declarations could be accepted in full. Each acceptance declaration was therefore uniformly reduced by approximately 86.9 %. The tendered shares are expected to be derecognized by the custodian banks against credit of the offer price from the custody accounts by July 20, 2018.



Following this public share buyback offer, the Company now holds a total of 254,818 own shares, including the 129,818 shares already held, representing 4.8 % of the registered share capital.

