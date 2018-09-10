Dr. Oetker Intends to Acquire the Leading Brand in Decorative Articles for Cakes and Baking Tins in the USA

10.09.18

The Bielefeld-based, family-owned company Dr. Oetker is continuing its expansion and intends to acquire Wilton, the leading US brand for cake decorating and baking. An agreement to this effect has now been signed by Dr. Oetker and the seller, an affiliate of TowerBrook Capital Part-ners L.P. The companies have agreed not to disclose any information on the purchase price.



Based in Naperville, Illinois, Wilton was founded in 1929 as the Wilton School of Cake Decorating. With more than 600 employees today, Wilton’s main markets are the USA and Canada. The products focus primarily on a very extensive and innovative range of baking decorations, baking and decoration tools, and various baking tins. The com-pany also offers a wide range of courses and seminars on baking, decorating, and baking events at the Wilton School and online.



“The acquisition of Wilton means the expansion of our position in the large and inter-esting US market for baking and decorating,” explains Dr. Albert Christmann, Chair-man of the Board of Management of Dr. Oetker. “For American consumers, the Wilton brand has been synonymous with home baking and the creative decorating of cakes, pies and baked goods for almost 90 years. Both with its product portfolio and, above all, with its strong brand, Wilton therefore goes well with Dr. Oetker.” Christmann con-tinued by saying: “Wilton is very progressively positioned in terms of the use of digital brand management. Dr. Oetker’s entire organization will benefit from this expertise.”



“Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone, everywhere, every day through quality products that make baking and decorating fun and easy,” said CEO Sue Buchta. “I could not imagine a better owner for Wilton Brands. The opportunity to draw on both companies’ strengths, combined knowledge and commitment to the category will position us to innovate and grow more quickly, benefitting our customers, our retail partners and our employees. This is a proud and exciting milestone in Wilton’s 89-year history as a trusted name in baking.”



The acquisition is still subject to approval under merger law, but is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

