Six Months until GDPR: Companies still reporting low levels of Preparedness

For the over 200 organisations responding to DLA Piper's Data Privacy Scorebox online survey tool since the start of the year, the average alignment score with all key international data privacy principles was 31.5%, as against an 38.3% average score for respondents in the 2016 calendar year.



Research by global law firm DLA Piper has shown that, six months ahead of implementation, many organisations still have significant gaps in meeting requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



Responses to DLA Piper's Data Privacy Scorebox online survey tool for the period January 2017 to October 2017 have shown that respondents for the period demonstrated a lower average level of preparedness than those during the period January 2016 to December 2016.



A detailed report discussing the findings in more detail will be released in January 2018 to mark Data Protection Day.



DLA Piper launched the Data Privacy Scorebox tool in January 2016 to help organisations all over the world to assess their current levels of privacy maturity relative to industry peers. Respondents are asked a number of questions on areas such as storage of data, use of data and customers' rights, and provided with a report based on a percentage score system, and recommendations.



Patrick Van Eecke, Partner and Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper's Data Protection practice, said:



"With only six months to go until GDPR, it is startling that on the face of it, responses to our Scorebox tool since January have indicated a fall rather than a rise in preparedness. We can conclude that the first wave of respondents, throughout 2016, was characterised by a higher level of GDPR awareness, and therefore of preparedness. In contrast, the second wave of respondents, since January 2017, may have realised more recently that GDPR is applicable to them, and therefore have further to go in their GDPR journey. It will be interesting to review the results by sector in our Global Data Privacy Snapshot 2018 report, to be released in January."



Partners Dr Jan Geert Meents and Jan Pohle, Data Protection leads in Germany, commented:



"It is clear that there are many companies both large and small, in Europe and beyond, that still have work to do and we would urge them to take action as soon as possible. This is a significant development that no organisation can afford to ignore."



The European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will apply to processing carried out by organisations operating within the EU and to organisations outside the EU that offer goods or services to individuals in the EU. The UK government has confirmed that the UK’s decision to leave the EU will not affect the commencement of the GDPR.

DLA Piper UK LLP

DLA Piper is a global law firm located in more than 40 countries throughout Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, positioning it to help companies with their legal needs anywhere in the world. For further information about our organisation and services, please visit our website: www.dlapiper.com

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren