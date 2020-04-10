Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794589 (Deutscher Fußball Botschafter e.V.)

Deutscher Fußball Botschafter e.V. launches Public Voting for the 2020 Public Award

• Who will follow Marc-André ter Stegen?

• Fans vote for their favourite 2020 by online voting

• Trailer for the Public Award 2020 released



The non-profit association German Football Ambassador again nominated eleven players playing abroad this year. The selection was made by the jury around the chairman Rainer Holzschuh, consisting of Doris Fitschen, Horst Hrubesch, Lutz Pfannenstiel, Dr. Martin Schäfer and Berti Vogts.



Roland Bischof, founder of the German Football Ambassador: "Our nomination criteria include the appearance on and off the pitch. The Corona pandemic is currently making it particularly clear how important and valuable personal commitment and responsible action are.”



From 10th April, football fans can vote for their favourites directly via online voting. The voting ends on 17th May 2020.



This year, the following players are up for election:

• Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea FC Women, England)

• Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo, Italy)

• Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

• Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moskau, Russia)

• Thilo Kehrer (FC Paris Saint-Germain, France)

• Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Spain)

• Marko Marin (Al-Ahli Dschidda, Saudi Arabia)

• Dzsenifer Marozsán (Olympique Lyon, France)

• Lukas Podolski (Antalyaspor, Turkey)

• Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea FC, England)

• Leroy Sané (Manchester City FC, England)



All participants in the online voting can optionally take part in the lottery, where exciting prizes await them.



Online-Voting: https://publikumspreis-2020.fussballbotschafter.de/...

Trailer German: Public Award 2020 - https://youtu.be/9EMZR6rHdzA

Trailer English: Public Award 2020 - https://youtu.be/XuYwnkt6EZo



Supporting more than 30 social projects in 20 countries worldwide!



For the eighth time already, the German Football Ambassador Association is honouring German football players and coaches for their social and societal commitment abroad and honours them for their contribution to Germany's positive image in the world. Since all awards are accompanied by the support of a social project, more than 30 social projects have already been supported worldwide. "Supporting social projects and also honouring the commitment of football personalities is the basis of our idea," says Roland Bischof.



Unfortunately, the official handover of the prize cannot take place this year at the annual award ceremony by the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in May, as this event had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus - an alternative solution is currently being worked on.

