Berti Vogts supports the German Football Ambassador e.V.

20.12.18

"When I walk on water, my critics say he can't even swim."



Berti Vogts has become one of the most renowned coaches worldwide through such slogans, his enormous commitment and his expertise in national and international football.



World and European Champion, World National Coach and winner of the Federal Cross of Merit 1st Class; these are only some of the successes that Berti Vogts has achieved in his career to date. Vogts played for Borussia Mönchengladbach for more than 15 years, coached the German national team for almost nine years, culminating in the European Championship in England in 1996, and then the teams of Kuwait, Scotland and Azerbaijan. In the USA, the 1974 World Champion, he worked for two years as a consultant under Jürgen Klinsmann - together they managed to spark a new hype for the sport in North America.



Expertise, commitment and humanity for international football



With his experience and knowledge from over 55 years in active football, Berti Vogts will also support the German Football Ambassador. As a member of the jury, the focus is not only on the annual selection of nominated trainers and players, but also on the promotion of sports social exchange. Here, Vogts can draw on numerous impressions during his stations abroad and contribute with different points of view.



Rainer Holzschuh (kicker editor and chairman of the jury): »With Berti, we were able to win a great coach who will support us in the future elections with his great know-how. Known as a changing database in football, I'm already looking forward to the additional input from Berti. « Roland Bischof (Founder of the German Football Ambassador e.V.) also adds: »In the past weeks we have pushed ahead with the restructuring of our association. Both the advisory board and the jury were strengthened. With Berti Vogts we could win a great trainer and an exciting personality. «



Previously, Horst Hrubesch had already been won over as a new member of the jury. Rainer Holzschuh (Chairman), Lutz Pfannenstiel, Dr. Martin Schäfer, Doris Fitschen are also involved in the jury of the German Football Ambassador.

(lifePR) (