Transparency and comparability of sustainability performance: Deutsche Wohnen presents 6th Sustainability Report

- From 2022 reduction of 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually through building refurbishment and modernisation of energy systems

- Investments in excess of EUR 1.2 billion for refurbishing and modernising holdings with a view to energy efficiency

- Approximately 75% of holdings evidence above-average energy efficiency performance for residential buildings in Germany



Today, Deutsche Wohnen presented its Sustainability Report for the 2017 financial year, prepared in accordance with standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Designed to complement the Annual Report, the Sustainability Report provides comprehensive information on the company’s understanding of sustainability as well as details of the firm’s sustainability performance.



A responsible approach to societal change



In its most recent report on its varied range of sustainability-oriented activities, Deutsche Wohnen is now publishing for the sixth time in accordance with the globally recognised standards of the GRI. The company again expanded its ecological performance data pool this year and was thus able to provide environmental data on the majority of its holdings. Michael Zahn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deutsche Wohnen SE, comments: “With its core line of business – providing housing – the real estate industry has a direct influence on how people live together and the way in which cities are designed. As one of the three largest real estate companies in Europe, we, too, are facing urban development and demographic challenges. However, these are also an opportunity to help shape societal change through responsibility.”



Strategically managing sustainability



Deutsche Wohnen’s strategic approach to sustainability aims to combine cost effectiveness with housing quality and energy efficiency. To do so, the company has adopted a strategic sustainability programme with ambitious targets in five areas of action and associated measures. The programme forms the foundation for steering sustainability-related objectives, which also contribute towards achieving the company’s corporate goals. With regard to the environment and the climate, Deutsche Wohnen has set itself the strategic target of reducing annual carbon emissions by 20,000 tonnes from 2022 through building refurbishment and modernisation of energy systems. The company will thus be making a significant contribution to achieving Germany’s national climate protection goals.



Deutsche Wohnen prioritises enhancing energy efficiency and the use of renewables in portfolio and new construction



By 2022 Deutsche Wohnen plans to have invested more than EUR 1.2 billion in energy-related refurbishment and modernisation of its holdings. Furthermore, the company places emphasis on providing an environmentally friendly energy supply for its holdings and new constructions and chooses energy from renewable sources. In the reporting year, Deutsche Wohnen further improved the energy efficiency of its holdings and was able to reduce the portfolio’s average annual energy consumption to 133.4 kWh/sqm (2016: 135.1 kWh/sqm). The comprehensive modernisation measures implemented over the past years have yielded considerable benefits in this area. Overall, approximately three quarters of the company’s residential units recorded annual consumption levels lower than the average of 160 kWh/sqm for residential units in Germany.



Deutsche Wohnen offers dialogue with tenants, city planners and community



Customer satisfaction is a top priority for Deutsche Wohnen. A multi-week survey of its tenants in autumn 2017 presented clear results: 70% of those surveyed are satisfied with Deutsche Wohnen as a landlord. In addition, the survey provided confirmation of the company’s strategy of further enhancing its customer orientation. As the largest privately owned real estate company in Germany’s capital city, Deutsche Wohnen takes its responsibility towards its some 114,000 residential and commercial units there seriously. In the reporting year, the company further intensified its dialogue with policymakers and the community. To enhance transparency with regard to refurbishment measures and allay any fears tenants might have, in August 2017 Deutsche Wohnen and the borough council of Berlin-Pankow signed a joint declaration stating that they would take a socially ethical approach to refurbishment measures at the Grellstraße/Prenzlauer Allee residential estate in Berlin- Pankow. Similar agreements have since followed in Berlin-Kreuzberg and Berlin-Pankow comprising concepts for responsible execution of refurbishment and modernisation measures.



Deutsche Wohnen AG

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Germany and Europe. Its operating focus in on managing and developing its portfolio, concentrating on residential properties. As at 31 March 2018 its portfolio comprised a total of 163,188 units, of which 160,723 are residential and 2,465 commercial. Deutsche Wohnen is listed on Deutsche Börse's MDAX index and also traded on the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX® Europe 600 and GPR 250.

