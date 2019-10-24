Pressemitteilung BoxID: 772866 (Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft)

Travelling on an intercontinental journey with hand luggage only

Lufthansa Group now also offers Economy Light Fare on routes to Africa, Asia, Middle East and South America

The "Economy Light Fare" is successively available for further intercontinental routes operated by Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS from 30 October 2019 (in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from 6 November). The fare has been available for North America since summer 2018 and is the cheapest choice for price-conscious passengers who want to travel with hand luggage only and do not require ticket flexibility. If required, passengers can individually book a piece of luggage for a fee. Meals and beverages on board remain free of charge for passengers.



The new tariff can be booked exclusively via austrian.com, lh.com and swiss.com as well as with our sales partners, for whom the fares are available via the direct interface (Direct NDC API).

