Police operation leads to delays and flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport

- The German Federal Police stopped boarding and evacuated the security areas A and Z in Terminal 1

- Around 7,000 Lufthansa passengers were affected by flight cancellations

- 2,000 hotel rooms have been reserved for tonight as a precautionary measure



Due to a police operation at Frankfurt Airport, there are delays and flight cancella­tions on flights to and from Frankfurt today. After several persons passed through the security area without being controlled, the German Federal Police ordered a boarding stop in the security areas A and Z of Terminal 1 as well as an evacuation of these areas. The areas B and C of the terminal were not affected. After about two and a half hours, at 2:30 p.m. the stop was lifted.



Lufthansa is doing everything to minimize the unavoidable impact of the police measures on its passengers. Nevertheless, delays and individual cancellations may occur as a result of the operation and the affects will continue into the evening hours. Furthermore, some flights had to leave Frankfurt without transporting passengers in order to reposition aircraft and crews at departure airports outside of Frankfurt as quickly as possible to stabilize the flight schedule. Around 7,000 Lufthansa passengers are currently affected by the flight cancellations.



Lufthansa passengers are requested to check the status of their flight on Lufthansa.com before departing. Passengers who have provided contact details will be actively notified of changes by SMS or e-mail. Passengers holding a ticket for a flight from or to Frankfurt with a flight date of 7 August may change their reservation once free of charge to a flight until 14 August 2018. As a precau­tionary measure, Lufthansa has booked 2,000 hotel rooms for tonight.

