- Pressemitteilung BoxID 656103
Lufthansa provides cabin staff with iPads
The issuing of 20,000 cabin mobile devices is a major step in Lufthansa's year of digitization
As of this week, Lufthansa has been providing its 20,000 flight attendants with iPad Minis. The so-called cabin mobile device (CMD) will be successively issued to the entire cabin crew over the next few weeks. This is a major and – above all – visible step in the year of digitization at Lufthansa. The so-called Electronic Flight Bag has already been in operation in the cockpit since the beginning of 2015 and is used by 4,300 pilots for flight planning and operations. At the same time, cabin crew managers also received a tablet, and this is now to be extended to include all cabin crew as a result of the positive experience.
The CMD will allow cabin crew members to access all the data they need to work on board, to access important service manuals and service schedules, and easily view any changes in plans. The CMD heralds a new way of "paperless" working and simplifies existing processes so that staff have more time for customers. Moreover, it significantly improves communication with the personnel on board.
The Cabin Mobile Device project is part of a major current program of transformation called 'OPSession', which aims to further digitize the operational areas of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines. Employees with no fixed workplace are to be equipped with mobile devices so that they may meet the needs of the customer in an even better and more personalized way.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Ausgezeichnetes Naturwunder: der Rauhe Kulm
, Reisen & Urlaub, NewsWork AG
Hier spuckte einst ein Vulkan heiße Lava, heute zählt er zu den schönsten Naturwundern Deutschlands: der Rauhe Kulm im Oberpfälzer Hügelland....
Road-Tour Herbst 2017: Neuvorstellung „Tendenza Modelljahr 2018“
, Reisen & Urlaub, Fendt-Caravan GmbH
Pünktlich zum Start des Campingjahres 2018 wird ein Fendt-Caravan Modell der Baureihe „Tendenza“ vorgestellt. Mit diesem Caravan wird Fendt-Caravan...
Kultursommer in den Thüringer Städten
, Reisen & Urlaub, Verein "Städtetourismus in Thüringen" e.V.
Thüringens Kirchen, Schlösser, Parks und historische Plätze bieten in den Sommermonaten die stimmungsvolle Kulisse für zahlreiche Feste, großes...