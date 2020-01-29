Pressemitteilung BoxID: 784464 (Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft)

Lufthansa Group cancels all flights to (mainland) China until 9 February





Safety for passengers and crew is top priority





Flights to Hong Kong will still be operated as planned





Refunds and rebooking possibilities for affected passengers











The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the corona virus, Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from mainland China until 9 February with immediate effect. In addition, acceptance of bookings for flights to/from (mainland) China has been suspended until the end of February. Flight operations to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned. The Lufthansa Group will continuously monitor the situation of the corona virus and is in contact with the responsible authorities.



Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will fly to their respective destinations in mainland China one more time. This is intended to give our guests the opportunity to take their planned flight and our crews to return to Germany, Switzerland and Austria.



Affected passengers holding a ticket issued before/on 23 January for a flight to/from mainland China between 24 January and 29 February, have the possibility to rebook once free of charge to a flight on the original route or to cancel the trip. This applies to passengers with a ticket issued by Lufthansa, SWISS or Austrian Airlines and flights with an LH, LX, or OS flight number. The new journey has to take place at the latest by 30 September 2020.



The Lufthansa Group offers a total of 54 regular weekly connections from Germany, Switzerland and Austria to the Chinese mainland. Destinations are Nangjing, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Qingdao. Furthermore, Lufthansa Group airlines offer 19 weekly connections to Hong Kong.

