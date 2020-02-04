Amtsgericht Köln HRB 2168
Lufthansa Group achieves a top position among airlines in CDP climate protection ranking 2019Frankfurt/M, )
"The good rating in the global CDP ranking confirms our commitment to a sustainable future. One key to achieving this is the use of sustainable aviation fuels. Passengers worldwide already have the opportunity to fly CO2-neutral with it via our platform 'Compensaid'," says Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG responsible for Customer & Corporate Responsibility.
The Lufthansa Group has been participating in the CDP reporting since 2006, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO2 emissions. The CDP data is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. CDP Climate Scores are awarded annually on a scale from "A" (best result) to "D-". Companies that provide no or insufficient information are marked with "F".
