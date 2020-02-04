Pressemitteilung BoxID: 785191 (Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft)

Lufthansa Group achieves a top position among airlines in CDP climate protection ranking 2019

The Lufthansa Group has achieved the Climate Scoring result "B" in the 2019 climate change reporting of the non-profit rating organisation CDP. As in the previous year, the airline group is thus once again listed in the second highest ranking band and thus occupies one of the top positions among the airlines. CDP conducts the world's largest annual climate ranking, which includes extensive information and data on CO2 emissions, reduction strategies and climate risks of the participating companies.



"The good rating in the global CDP ranking confirms our commitment to a sustainable future. One key to achieving this is the use of sustainable aviation fuels. Passengers worldwide already have the opportunity to fly CO2-neutral with it via our platform 'Compensaid'," says Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG responsible for Customer & Corporate Responsibility.



The Lufthansa Group has been participating in the CDP reporting since 2006, providing relevant interest groups with transparent information about its climate protection strategy and measures to reduce CO2 emissions. The CDP data is also used to a large extent in other assessments by leading rating agencies. CDP Climate Scores are awarded annually on a scale from "A" (best result) to "D-". Companies that provide no or insufficient information are marked with "F".

