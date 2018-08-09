Lufthansa Group Airlines welcome around 14.2 million pas-sengers on board in July 2018

.



- Number of passengers up 8,2 percent year-on-year



- Capacity utilization decreases slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 86.3 percent



- Number of passengers of the Network Airlines increased by 9.0% in Munich, 4.5% in Zurich, 4.0% in Vienna and 3.8% in Frankfurt



In July 2018, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 14.2 million passengers. This shows an increase of 8.2% compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometers were up 7.0% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 7.0 percent. As compared to June 2017, the seat load factor decreased slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 86.3%.



Cargo capacity increased 1.8 % year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 2.9% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 3.1 percentage points to 64.1%.



Network Airlines



The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 10.2 million passengers in July - 5.2% more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 4.1% in June. The sales volume was up 3.7% over the same period, decreasing seat load factor by 0.3 percentage points to 86.3%.



In July, the strongest passenger growth of the network airlines was recorded at the Munich hub, where the number of passengers increased by 9.0 percent compared to the same month last year. The number of passengers increased by 4.5% in Zurich, 4.0% in Vienna and 3.8% in Frankfurt. The underlying offer also increased to varying degrees: in Munich by 11.7%, in Zurich by 7.3%, and in Vienna by 4.3%. The number of seat kilometres available in Frankfurt fell slightly by 0.3 percent.



Lufthansa German Airlines transported 6.8 million passengers in July, a 5.8% increase compared to the same month last year. A 3.1% increase in seat kilometers in July corresponds to a 2.2% increase in sales. Furthermore, the seat load factor was 86.0%, therefore 0.8 percentage points below last year’s level.



Eurowings



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.9 million passengers in July. Among this total, 3.6 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 225,000 flew long-haul. This amounts to an increase of 16.9% in comparison to the previous year. July capacity was 21.4% above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 23.3%, resulting in an increase of seat load factor by 1.3 percentage points to 86.0%.



On short-haul services the airlines raised capacity 17.2% and increased sales volume by 20.6%, resulting in a 2.5 percentage points increased seat load factor of 86.8%, compared to July 2017. The seat load factor for the long-haul services decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 84.4% during the same period, following a 31.2% increase in capacity and a 29.3% rise in sales volume, compared to the previous year.

