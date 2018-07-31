A Spatial Statement of Quality

D’art Design Gruppe (Dart) with head offices in Neuss developed the new store design for its long-standing client Gabor. The first new look Gabor store was opened on 24 July in Rosenheim, where the traditional company’s head office is based. The store was presented to the Gabor staff and invited customers as part of a conference. Dart emphasises Gabor’s position as a leading manufacturer of high-quality women’s shoes with its new concept. The new mono store design is the logical continuation of the brand values into Gabor’s brand spaces.



Far removed from functionally driven shop design, Gabor is making a statement on its understanding of customers and emphasising the importance of the salesroom as an important place to meet your own customers. The interior design opens up plenty of space for a slow shopping experience: photo collages on the walls tell stories from the traditional company’s almost seventy years of history. A spacious lounge set covered with grey fabric bolsters the quality of time spent in the store and accentuates Gabor’s hospitality.



Dart focuses the design of a homely atmosphere in the brand space on the interplay of shapes, materials and colours: grey concrete with black painted steel meets the warm shades of the shelves and wooden floor combined with a soft carpet. The intricate design language of the shelf brackets communicates lightness and mobility.



The work table in the centre of the room is where the customers and Gabor team meet for consultation: the table is not set up as a frontal barrier between the shop assistant and customer like standard shop counters but provides space to research what is also on offer online and to present the merchandise.



“It was important to us that the new shop concept is not just modern but also convertible. The added value compared to online shopping should be clearly tangible due to the lounge character. Authentic materials, an inviting, comfortable atmosphere and great flexibility and scalability are what distinguish the shop,” Achim Gabor, CEO Gabor Shoes AG, sums up another successful collaboration.



Gabor is going to be opening new salesrooms and modernising existing spaces with the national and international rollout of the new store design planned for 2019, carried out by the real Innenausbau shopfitting company. Dart is solving the adaptation of the concept to the existing architecture’s different sizes and conditions by using mobile and flexible furniture. The shop concept allows for a quick response to external situations, for example, the market’s fast pace.



Dart had already developed the mono store design for Gabor in 2008 and thereby set the standards for shop design in the immediate market environment. Numerous spatial brand experiences in the form of trade fair stands, brand exhibitions, showrooms and shops have been developed and created during the many years of collaboration between D’art Design Gruppe and Gabor. Dart has been creating spatial communication for the traditional manufacturer of women’s shoes since 1997.

D’art Design Gruppe

D'art Design Gruppe is one of the leading spatial communication agencies in Germany and has been an expert for multi-sensual brand experience for over 25 years. The holder of numerous international design awards, D'art Design Gruppe designs brand and experience spaces for customers such as 3M, adidas, Amtico, Britax, C.H. Beck, Deutsche Telekom, Electrolux, Gabor, Gräfe und Unzer, Grundig, Henkel, innogy, Kanzan, Lloyd, MFI, Norske Skog, Panasonic, Parador, Philips, Reebok, RWE, Schüco, Turck, Würth and Zaha Hadid.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren