Global Employer Ranking: Top Ten Placement for Daimler Financial Services

15.10.18



For the third consecutive time, the Great Place to Work Institute ranks Daimler Financial Services among the best multinational employers in the world.

Daimler's financial and mobility service provider is one of two German companies among the top 10.

Yvonne Rosslenbroich, member of the Board of Management for HR at Daimler Financial Services AG: "Our employees appreciate the international and diverse corporate culture. We offer talented people all over the world unique development opportunities within the Daimler group."





This year, the Stuttgart-based financial and mobility service provider Daimler Financial Services AG is one of two German companies to rank among the top 10 employers in the world. The Great Place to Work Institute recognizes global employers for their exceptional corporate culture. This year, more than 7,000 companies took part in the survey. More than twelve million employees assessed the corporate culture and working atmosphere in their workplaces.



Daimler Financial Services, which also includes the business units Mercedes-Benz Bank, the carsharing service provider car2go, the mobility-as-a-service platform moovel and the ride hailing group with mytaxi and intelligent apps, has approximately 13,000 employees in over 40 countries.



Yvonne Rosslenbroich, member of the Board of Management for Human Resources at Daimler Financial Services AG: "With the ‘World’s Best Workplaces 2018’ award, we are honored to achieve a top ranking for the third consecutive time. It is a testament to our fantastic employees, as well as our culture of trust, personal responsibility and openness to new ideas."



Trust Index© now stands at 83%



To qualify for the global selection, a company must rank among the top employers in at least five countries and have at least 5,000 employees, no less than 40 percent of whom work outside the country of origin.



The key indicator used is the Trust Index©, which has now risen to 83% at Daimler Financial Services, an all-time record since first participating in the survey in 2006. Daimler Financial Services and Mercedes-Benz Bank AG were already presented with awards as the best employers in Germany (up to 5,000 employees category) this past March. Moreover, Daimler Financial Services subsidiaries have received "Great Place to Work" awards in 15 additional markets, such as Australia, Canada, France and Japan, among others.



Corporate culture is important for future topics



Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of Daimler Financial Services AG: "The automotive industry is set to change radically over the next ten years. This requires a strong corporate culture and highly motivated employees, so that future topics such as autonomous driving, electric mobility and artificial intelligence, can be successfully integrated into the business. This recognition as one of the world's best employers demonstrates that we are well-equipped for the challenges that lie ahead."



Daimler Financial Services AG will receive this year’s prestigious award from the Great Place to Work Institute under its current name before being renamed Daimler Mobility AG in mid-2019, which is part of a strategic expansion of its strategic scope of business.

