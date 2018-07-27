Daimler Financial Services AG to Become Daimler Mobility AG



Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services: "Daimler Financial Services AG will be called Daimler Mobility AG starting 2019. This is because in our business division we finance mobility, we insure mobility, and with the new name we make a strong statement with respect to the future of mobility."

23.5 million customers around the world already use Daimler's mobility services.

Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services: "We are pushing forward the transformation towards becoming a mobility provider at full speed. It is expected that the revenue in this market will reach a significant three-digit billion dollar volume in the next decade and beyond. Daimler will play a crucial role in this regard."





Daimler Financial Services AG is planning to rename itself Daimler Mobility AG in the first half of 2019. The business division Daimler Financial Services with around 13,000 employees already represents the Daimler group's mobility portfolio with services such as car2go, moovel and mytaxi/Intelligent Apps*. As many as 23.5 million customers around the world used these and other Daimler mobility services in June. The company is also involved in digital mobility services such as Flixbus, Taxify, Turo and Via.



Daimler Financial Services further increased its new business in the second quarter of 2018. Worldwide, 501,000 new leasing and financing contracts were concluded with a total volume of €18.3 billion, which is 2% more than in the prior-year period. Daimler Financial Services’ portfolio included more than five million vehicles at the end of June; this is equivalent to a contract volume of €146.7 billion and thus growth of 5% compared with the end of 2017. In the insurance business, Daimler Financial Services brokered 579,000 contracts in the second quarter of this year (+11%).



"We finance mobility, we insure mobility and with the new name, we are also making a strong statement with respect to the future of mobility. Financial services remain a fundamental element of our business division," said Bodo Uebber, member of Daimler AG's Board of Management responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services.



Project Future: More Flexible and Focused Units



With its various business models, the business division Daimler Financial Services has developed from a provider of vehicle financing into an integrated mobility provider in recent years. Its portfolio ranges from finance, leasing and insurance, to digital solutions for the processing of payments (Mercedes pay), as well as various different app-based services including moovel, car2go and mytaxi.



"Renaming of Daimler Financial Services AG in Daimler Mobility AG underscores our transformation of our business division into a mobility services provider," said Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the company's Board of Management. "Our mobility services are now used by 23.5 million customers. It is expected that the revenue in this market will reach a significant three-digit billion dollar volume in the next decade and beyond. Daimler will play a crucial role in this regard."



The changes are part of Project Future - the group's strategic reorientation.



Other entities of the business division Daimler Financial Services, e.g. Mercedes-Benz Bank in Europe, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance China, among others, will remain unchanged part of the business division and maintain their own brand names, which they have successfully established in the markets.



Daimler Mobility AG plays a crucial role in CASE



The future Daimler Mobility AG will play a crucial role as part of Daimler's CASE strategy. With fully electric fleets from car2go, customers in cities such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Stuttgart can already experience electric mobility as offered by Daimler.



In the second half of 2019, Bosch and Daimler will offer customers a shuttle service with automated vehicles on selected routes in a Californian metropolis. Daimler Mobility Services, a unit of the business division Daimler Financial Services, is envisaged as the operator of this test fleet and the app-based mobility service. The pilot project will demonstrate how mobility services such as carsharing (car2go), ride-hailing (mytaxi) and multi-modal platforms (moovel) can be intelligently connected to shape the future of mobility.



23.5 million customers: Mobility services grow rapidly



Daimler Financial Services’ mobility portfolio with car2go, moovel and mytaxi/Intelligent Apps* had approximately 23.5 million customers at June 30, 2018. The number of transactions in the second quarter totaled 42.4 million in more than 110 cities worldwide. That represents growth of 61% compared with the prior-year period.



car2go had 3.2 million users around the world at the end of June (23% YoY). moovel has grown 71% in comparison to the same period last year (5 million customers). With the strategic realignment in the ride-hailing segment, the mytaxi/Intelligent Apps* providers count a total of 15.3 million customers between them (70% YoY).



Subject to the agreement of the competition authorities, Daimler Financial Services will integrate these highly dynamic services to the planned mobility joint venture with BMW in the future. At the end of March, Daimler and BMW announced a strategic joint venture.



*: Ride-Hailing Group: mytaxi and Intelligent Apps GmbH with beat, Clever Taxi and Chauffeur Privé.



This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” ”can,” “could,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading “Risk and Opportunity Report” in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler AG

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its divisions Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services, the Daimler Group is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a global reach. Daimler Financial Services provides financing, leasing, fleet management, insurance, financial investments, credit cards, and innovative mobility services. The company's founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history with the invention of the automobile in the year 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, it is a motivation and commitment of Daimler to shape safely and sustainably the future of mobility: The Group's focus is on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior automobiles that appeal and fascinate. Daimler consequently invests in the development of efficient drive trains with the long-term goal of locally emission-free driving: from hightech combustion engines about hybrid vehicles to electric drive trains powered by battery or fuel cell. Furthermore, the company follows a consistent path towards intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts. This is just one example of how Daimler willingly accepts the challenge of meeting its responsibility towards society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly all the countries of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its current brand portfolio includes, in addition to the world's most valuable premium automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz (Source: Interbrand-Study "The Anatomy of Growth", 10/5/2016), as well as Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, the brands smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses, and Daimler Financial Services' brands: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Daimler Truck Financial, moovel, car2go and mytaxi. The company is listed on the stock exchanges of Frankfurt and Stuttgart (stock exchange symbol DAI). In 2017, the Group sold around 3.3 million vehicles and employed a workforce of more than 289,300 people. With application of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 in financial year 2017, Group revenue would have amounted to €164.2 billion and Group EBIT would have amounted to €14.3 billion. Before application of IFRS 15 and 9, Group revenue in 2017 amounted to €164.3 billion and Group EBIT amounted to €14.7 billion, as previously reported.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren