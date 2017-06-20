Criminal use of child self-generated sexual images and videos: how can states counter it?

The Lanzarote Committee of the Council of Europe has embarked on a new monitoring round under its Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (“the Lanzarote Convention”). The new round will focus on protecting children against sexual exploitation and abuse facilitated by information and communication technologies (ICTs).



Constantly and rapidly evolving ICTs have created new means for sexual offenders to target and harm children. Children are increasingly using ICTs, in particular social media and mobile messaging. They are often unaware that the images and videos they produce for fun and/or for sharing with friends may be used, without their consent, by offenders to sexually coerce them or extort benefits (money or other) from them under the threat of sharing this material.



The Lanzarote Convention requires State Parties to criminalise all kinds of sexual offences against children, whatever the means used by sexual offenders to commit them, including through the use of ICTs. Ten years ago, at the time of the adoption of the Lanzarote Convention, the different uses of ICT means by sexual offenders were not known to the same extent as today. Therefore, before launching its new monitoring round, the Lanzarote Committee adopted an Interpretative Opinion which states that the existing offences in the Convention remain criminalised, whatever the means used by sexual offenders to commit them, be it through the use of ICTs or not.



The new monitoring round- looks at how European states protect children against the criminal exploitation of child self-generated sexual content (in particular sexually explicit images and videos).



All States Parties are to reply to a Questionnaire on what is being done to raise awareness of the risks children face when they take sexually explicit images or videos of themselves. States are also asked to explain the measures (helplines, specific reporting mechanisms) taken to ensure that child victims are provided with the necessary assistance. Special attention is paid to addressing the specific long-term impact that ICT-facilitated sexual offences can have on the victims, as child sexual abuse and exploitation material continues to stay online long after the act was committed.



The monitoring will also draw up an overview of the legislation in place to combat such crimes and will highlight promising practices in prosecuting those who criminally exploit self-produced sexual material, including from abroad.



Forty-two States Parties to the Lanzarote Convention will be monitored in this round. They are to provide their replies by 25 October 2017. Representatives of civil society may also reply to the questionnaire and/or submit comments on States’ replies by the end of 2017. The Lanzarote Committee Secretariat will examine the replies in 2018.



Background



According to the EU Kids Online Survey 2014, 20% of children of 14-16 years old received sexual images online; 43% had contact online with someone they have not met face to face before and 11% sent their photo or video to these persons, and 14% met online contact offline.



According to a Pan-European Insafe Youth Panel Survey conducted in 2011 in 27 EU member states among children of 14-18 years old, about one-third of them have had contact with sexting. Motivations for posting sexual content are to get noticed by another person (47%), stupidity (45%), to attract the attention of a person he/she likes (28%), and being forced to (14%). Negative consequences of posting sexual references is the possibility of meeting dangerous people (57%), getting into trouble with parents (49%), being sexually abused (45%) and gradually ending up in prostituting oneself (12.8%).



This is the 2nd regular monitoring round of the implementation of the Lanzarote Convention by States Parties. The 1st regular round concerned the protection of children against sexual abuse in the circle of trust. In addition, an urgent monitoring round on protecting children affected by the refugee crisis from sexual exploitation and abuse took place in 2016-2017.

