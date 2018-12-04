COMPO EXPERT joins Grupa Azoty

04.12.18

On November26th, 2018, XIO and GRUPA AZOTY closed the share purchase agreement and COMPO EXPERT is now a proud member of the GRUPA AZOTY family. GRUPA AZOTY is the largest chemical company in Poland and the second biggest manufacturer of nitrogen and compounded fertilizers in the European Union.



Wojciech Wardacki, the President of GRUPA AZOTY said: “The acquisition of COMPO EXPERT perfectly fits into our strategy to strengthen our position among the leading companies of agricultural solutions to the benefit of our customers.” Furthermore, he states: “The entire COMPO EXPERT team has an important role for the joint development and progress, which includes all professionals in all functions and geographies.”



Thomas H. Ahrens, CEO of COMPO EXPERT said: “GRUPA AZOTY is a perfect fit for us. Our agricultural solutions can be seen as complementary to their product portfolio. COMPO EXPERT’s offering starts, where the one of GRUPA AZOTY ends. We are confident, that under the roof of GRUPA AZOTY we will accelerate our successful growth trajectory.” Hans Nehlsen, CFO of COMPO EXPERT said: “We are very much looking forward to further developing our business with a long-term oriented and financially sound strategic investor.”



About Grupa Azoty

With almost 15,000 employees, Grupa Azoty is the largest chemical company in Poland and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union. The diversified product portfolio of Grupa Azoty consists of agro fertilizers, chemicals and plastics. The manufactured fertilizers are basic fertilizers that are commonly used in the broad acre crop market and usually contain only one or two nutrients. In the future, Grupa Azoty wants to focus on value chain extensions towards specialized products that are dedicated to the particular crops and customers. For more information, please visit: www.grupaazoty.com.

