SON LUX mit neuem Video zu "All Directions" starring TATIANA MASLANY und TOM CULLEN

Derzeit touren Son Lux mit ihrem neuen Album "Brighter Wounds" (09.02.2018) durch Europa und sorgen allerorts für Furore und ausverkaufte Konzerthallen. Eine umfangreiche US-Tour steht demnächst an und pünktlich dazu gibt es heute ein neues Video für "All Directions" und das hat es in sich. Surreal und kryptisch greift "All Directions" mythologische und religiöse Themen auf, und zeigt eine moderne Tragödie der Psychose, die das visuelle Motiv der abgetrennten Hände auf dem Artwork von "Brighter Wounds" einbezieht.



In den Hauptrollen sind die Emmy Award Gewinnerin Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Stronger) und Schauspieler Tom Cullen (Black Mirror, Downton Abbey). Für die Cinematografie war Steve Yedlin (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) verantwortlich. Regie führte Nathan Johnson.



Johnson war sofort angetan, von dem Song, seinem Pathos des Schreckens und der Hoffnung und dem gleichzeitigem Brodeln unter der Oberfläche und erklärt wie folgt: “I began to see images -- a curtain blowing in the wind, the early hope and confused despair of a close relationship, a mountain trail, an axe…and eventually, fragments of old Biblical stories that live on the edges of our collective consciousness. These stories tend to be elemental; disturbingly dark. God commands Abraham to sacrifice his son, only to stop him at the last moment. We see cycles of violence, sins of the fathers passed down through generations. All of this started to coalesce with the themes of the record, and, to a greater degree, with the recent landscape of our country.”



“It’s been incredibly disheartening to watch the self-proclaimed bannermen of righteousness tripping over themselves to excuse egregious violations of morality in the name of a religious endgame. This is one of the potential dangers of any ideology: if we have an unshakable certainty that our end justifies any means, we open a door in ourselves to shocking cruelty and degradation. Of course this isn’t new: there are countless examples in history of zealous men who believed they were carrying out the will of God to inflict violence on others. But in thinking we’re hearing from God, we may in fact be breaking with reality. In making this video, we wanted to explore a simple question. Is it possible for a father's core humanity to fracture his constructed certainty? In a history of violence, might there be a break in the cycle? Instead of a wound of aggression, a wound of sacrifice. A Brighter Wound.”



Son Lux ist die Band des in Los Angeles lebenden Sängers und Multiinstrumentalisten Ryan Lott und der beiden New Yorker, Gitarrist Rafiq Bhatia und Drummer Ian Chang. Ihr neues, fünftes Album "Brighter Wounds" zeigt eine Band, die sich wieder völlig neu orientiert hat. Ein Album über Leben und Tod, Liebe und Verlust, ein sehr persönliches Album voller Kontraste. Während der Entstehung der Songs hat Lott einen kleinen Sohn bekommen und einen engen Freund an den Krebs verloren. Anfänge wechselten sich mit Enden ab und zu den üblichen Ängsten junger Eltern kamen ganz neue dazu: sein Sohn wurde kurz nach der amerikanischen Präsidentschaftswahl geboren. Davon zehren alle diese Songs: von warmen Erinnerungen an eine verblassende bessere Zeit, vom Schmerz der jüngsten Verluste und von einer Mischung aus Angst und der vagen Hoffnung auf eine bessere Zukunft, die einem keiner versprechen kann.



Praise for Brighter Wounds:



​"​...the project has expanded substantially, bringing on new members (guitarist Rafiq Bhatia and drummer Ian Chang) and turning its already-widescreen sound into something completely enveloping.” - Rolling Stone, Critic’s Pick



"​Music like this opens windows and doors, letting in the fresh airs of possibility of what can come from whipping the backside of imagination and watching it run free.​"​ - Under the Radar



"...a kaleidoscopic record ruminating on loss, memory, time, and rebirth, with nods to spiraling chamber pop (“All Directions”), skittering electro (“Surrounded”), fractured R&B (“Slowly”), and theatrical synth-rock (“Forty Screams”)." - The AV Club, B+



"...spellbinding, strange, and moving, and still as far away from expectations for a piano, guitar, and drums trio as any in existence." - All Music, 4/5



“An immediately vibrant next-step… Dazzles the senses from start to finish.” - Gold Flake Paint



“Complex slowburning dream-pop with matching tremulous vocals.” - MOJO, 4/5



“Grand and sparkling.” - Line of Best Fit



Son Lux 2018 Tour Dates:

02/26 - Munich, DE - Ampere^ (SOLD OUT)

02/27 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja^ (SOLD OUT)

02/28 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory^ (SOLD OUT)

03/01 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien^

03/02 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert^ (SOLD OUT)

03/03 - Istanbul, TR - Salon (SOLD OUT)

03/07 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*

03/08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater*

03/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent*

03/12 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge*

03/13 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

03/14 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret*

03/21 - Washington, DC - Black Cat**

03/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel**

03/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore**

03/24 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair**

03/26 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount**

03/28 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall**

03/29 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall**

05/14 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West#

05/15 - New Orleans, LA - Republic#

05/17 - Dallas, TX - Trees#

05/18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger#

05/19 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk#

05/21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf#

05/22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater#

05/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall#

05/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom#

05/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern#

^ supported by Hanna Benn

* supported by Gordi & WILLS

** supported by Sinkane & Hanna Benn

# co-headline with Kimbra



Son Lux stehen weiterhin für Interviews zur Verfügung.

Alle Anfragen bitte an ingrid@cityslang.com oder unter 030 700 116 721.



"Brighter Wounds" Tracklist:

1. Forty Screams

2. Dream State (Official Lyric Video) / (Brighter Night Rework)

3. Labor

4. Slowly (Official Video)

5. The Fool You Need

6. All Directions (Official Video)

7. Aquatic

8. Surrounded

9. Young

10. Resurrection

