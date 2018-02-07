- Pressemitteilung BoxID 693283
Chile Inside got accredited as a new member of the International Au-Pair Association (IAPA)
Marion Ruhland, general manager of Chile Inside, is proud to be part of the organization:
” With the inclusion in the IAPA, Chile Inside receives another seal of quality from an international association. We commit ourselves to keep our high standards and best practices for our Au-Pair programs!”
It´s the association’s mission to assure high quality in the sector of Au-Pair by protecting and representing the interests of participants and host families as well as establishing guidelines.
Since its foundation back in 1994, the nonprofit organization chooses it´s members by ethical standards and an agreement to abide by the code of conduct which means competence, high integrity and fair dealings with partners and participants.
Chile Inside, founded in 2003 in Santiago de Chile, is an agency for study, work and language programs. Apart from Au-Pair programs, Chile Inside also offers Farm Stay, Work & Travel, Internships, volunteer work and Spanish courses throughout Latin America. Further, Chile Inside runs the brand Get Inside with a broad offer of programs abroad for Chilean citizens.
Contact:
Chile Inside SpA
Av. Holanda 100, oficina 805
Providencia
Santiago de Chile
www.chileinside.cl/en
info@chileinside.cl
Tel: (+56-2) 2819 8274
