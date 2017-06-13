$10.9 trillion makes CEPRES world's largest private markets network

CEPRES, the investment decision network for private markets, today surpassed $10.88 trillion of asset data exchanged between 1000s of LPs and GPs for due diligence. This makes CEPRES the largest investment decision platform for private markets. With 1,000s of institutional clients exchanging transactional investment data on 3,310 funds and 40,228 investments worth $10.88 trillion with revenues of $3.8 trillion – which equates to half the market cap of the NYSE and more revenue than the GDP of Germany!



Highlights:





1,000s of LPs and GPs exchanging confidential investment data in private, secure data rooms

Transactional data on 3,310 funds and 40,228 portfolio investments exchanged between counterparties

Due diligence on assets valued at $10.88 trillion – half the market cap of the NYSE

Growth analysis on $3.8 trillion of generated revenue – more than the GDP of Germany





As the largest exchange network for private markets investments, CEPRES clients benefit from the thought leadership and investment experience of their peers to become stronger investment professionals. Institutional investors and fund managers. GPs gain complete control of who has access to their track record and confidential information, as opposed to data published in the public domain.



“This is a great milestone for CEPRES and the private markets industry. Today LPs and GPs have a single trusted platform where they can interact together on one platform; performing due-diligence, benchmarking deals and operating companies and optimizing their commitment strategies for better portfolio outcomes. Through PE.Analyzer we combine the thought leadership and investment experience of the whole industry to help our clients become stronger investment professionals.” Dr. Daniel Schmidt, Founder & CEO, CEPRES.



About PE.Analyzer

PE.Analyzer is analysis to 1,000s of institutional LPs and GPs encompassing 43,000+ private market investments and portfolio companies worth $10.88 trillion USD. It is the only platform providing Technical & Fundamental benchmarking of deals and portfolio companies to institutional investors and fund managers to underwrite their investment decisions and support their fundraising goals.





CEPRES

CEPRES is an innovative FinTech company helping investors and fund managers in private markets become stronger investment professionals through advanced tools, thought leadership and deep investment data. Through CEPRES, Investors (LPs) and fund managers (GPs) can interact on a single, confidential platform in complete privacy. LPs gain deep market insights, forecast investment outcomes and enhance due diligence to drive better investment returns. GPs can manage their track record, precisely benchmark their deals and find new sources of capital from around the world. For further information, visit www.cepres.com.





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren