Pressemitteilung BoxID: 724338 (Cargo Records GmbH)
- Cargo Records GmbH
- Kaiserstr. 52
- 42329 Wuppertal
- http://www.cargo-records.de/
- Ansprechpartner
- Katja Peglow
- +49 (202) 73949-290
Happy Release Day, Swearin'!
"Fall Into The Sun" ist ab heute in den Läden / Zwei neue 3D-Videos jetzt online
(lifePR) (Wuppertal, 05.10.18) SWEARIN' sind zurück und haben mit „Fall Into The Sun“ heute ihr erstes Album seit 2013 auf Merge Records veröffentlicht. Um diesen Anlass gebührend zu feiern, teilt die Band gleich zwei Musikvideos im 3D-Effekt. Regie führte Jake Fogelnest, der vom Konzept ganz begeistert war:
"Allison wanted to do two videos that were somehow connected to each other. I’ve always been a huge William Castle fan and I thought it would be fun to shoot the 'Grow into a Ghost' video using his Illusion-O gimmick. The “ghost viewer” people were given to watch his film 13 Ghosts in 1960 were nothing more than modified anaglyph 3D glasses. So, that opened the door to shoot the 'Future Hell' video in 3D, too. The red and blue glasses would connect the two videos."
"Grow Into A Ghost":
https://youtu.be/bnlMfjOT7kI
"Future Hell":
https://youtu.be/OSwNzQNlkm0
Swearin’ auf Tour
12. Februar Köln – Blue Shell
13. Februar Berlin – Badehaus
14. Februar Hamburg – Molotov Sky
Facebook | Merge Artist Website
SWEARIN’
„Fall Into The Sun“
Merge Records
VÖ.: 05.10.2018
Tracklist „Fall Into The Sun”
1. Big Change
2. Dogpile
3. Grow Into A Ghost
4. Margaret
5. Stabilize
6. Untitled (LA)
7. Treading
8. Oil And Water
9. Smoke Or Steam
10. Anyway
11. Future Hell
"Allison wanted to do two videos that were somehow connected to each other. I’ve always been a huge William Castle fan and I thought it would be fun to shoot the 'Grow into a Ghost' video using his Illusion-O gimmick. The “ghost viewer” people were given to watch his film 13 Ghosts in 1960 were nothing more than modified anaglyph 3D glasses. So, that opened the door to shoot the 'Future Hell' video in 3D, too. The red and blue glasses would connect the two videos."
"Grow Into A Ghost":
https://youtu.be/bnlMfjOT7kI
"Future Hell":
https://youtu.be/OSwNzQNlkm0
Swearin’ auf Tour
12. Februar Köln – Blue Shell
13. Februar Berlin – Badehaus
14. Februar Hamburg – Molotov Sky
Facebook | Merge Artist Website
SWEARIN’
„Fall Into The Sun“
Merge Records
VÖ.: 05.10.2018
Tracklist „Fall Into The Sun”
1. Big Change
2. Dogpile
3. Grow Into A Ghost
4. Margaret
5. Stabilize
6. Untitled (LA)
7. Treading
8. Oil And Water
9. Smoke Or Steam
10. Anyway
11. Future Hell