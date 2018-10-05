Happy Release Day, Swearin'!

05.10.18

SWEARIN' sind zurück und haben mit „Fall Into The Sun“ heute ihr erstes Album seit 2013 auf Merge Records veröffentlicht. Um diesen Anlass gebührend zu feiern, teilt die Band gleich zwei Musikvideos im 3D-Effekt. Regie führte Jake Fogelnest, der vom Konzept ganz begeistert war:



"Allison wanted to do two videos that were somehow connected to each other. I’ve always been a huge William Castle fan and I thought it would be fun to shoot the 'Grow into a Ghost' video using his Illusion-O gimmick. The “ghost viewer” people were given to watch his film 13 Ghosts in 1960 were nothing more than modified anaglyph 3D glasses. So, that opened the door to shoot the 'Future Hell' video in 3D, too. The red and blue glasses would connect the two videos."





"Grow Into A Ghost":

https://youtu.be/bnlMfjOT7kI



"Future Hell":

https://youtu.be/OSwNzQNlkm0



Swearin’ auf Tour

12. Februar Köln – Blue Shell

13. Februar Berlin – Badehaus

14. Februar Hamburg – Molotov Sky





SWEARIN’

„Fall Into The Sun“

Merge Records

VÖ.: 05.10.2018



Tracklist „Fall Into The Sun”

1. Big Change

2. Dogpile

3. Grow Into A Ghost

4. Margaret

5. Stabilize

6. Untitled (LA)

7. Treading

8. Oil And Water

9. Smoke Or Steam

10. Anyway

11. Future Hell

