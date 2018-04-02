50 years after 68. Biovegan starts the baking revolution!

Biovegan started the baking revolution 50 years after the great revolts of 68, with 8 new baking mixes at the Biofach trade fair in Nuremberg – wholefood germinated seeds, no yeast, no gluten, but very tasty.



With around 50,000 visitors, the leading international event for organic food is the most important trade fair for Biovegan, for a national and international crowd from 134 countries (source: Biofach 2018/NürnbergMesse). Apart from all the ranges of baking and cooking ingredients, it was the revolutionary Biovegan baking mixes, which generated the most enthusiasm: 5 wholefood bread and 3 tasty cake baking mixes and of course the completely redeveloped Biovegan master baking yeast, a completely new type of dried yeast.



Nicol Gärtner, Managing Partner at Biovegan explained: “Biofach exceeded all expectations. The stand was always fully visited, and our customers were really enthusiastic. The completely new marketing and sales concept rounded off the great success at the trade fair.



Not only were all ICONS completely revised and rejuvenated, the other design elements of the packaging - for example the baking / cooking instructions were completely restructured using pictograms. With a new web page, posters, flyers and attractive displays for secondary placement, Biovegan also supports all shop owners for even better sales of the baking mixes.”



All 8 baking mixes were sensationally received, the clear distribution of the packaging, the use of icons, which quickly refer to the important values of the products: yeast free, gluten free, germinated seeds and quick&easy, as well as the easy baking instructions with pictograms, appeal to younger target groups, who want to eat healthily.



The flatbread which, as an innovative product, is a great alternative for healthy baking, went down brilliantly. The special feature of “steaming” in the pad makes it even lighter and healthier. The power bread, with 24% germinated seeds – went down well with everyone, whether it was vegans, athletes or flexitarians” says Biovegan boss Nicol Gärtner, summarising the unanimously enthusiastic comments of the customers when tasting all breads and cakes directly on the stand, where breads and cakes were freshly baked.



The Biovegan stand team was supported on the stand by “sandwich men”, who walked across the halls at the trade fair and attracted more interested parties to the stand, as well as by more “sandwich men” who brought consumers to the EBL specialist organic stores in Nuremberg city centre. As another completely new product, Biovegan presented the new Meister baking yeast. With the complete revision of the old organic dried yeast, the product development department at Biovegan has achieved a sensational result: 37% more power with the same amount of the previous organic yeast with a significantly better crumb and crust.

BIOVEGAN GmbH has been a producer of vegan food in organic quality since 1986. The medium-sized family business was founded by the pioneers for organic foods Käthe and Claus Henneke. In November 2015, the pioneer for organic foods moved to its new business premises in Bonefeld, which opened in Rhineland-Palatinate's first ecological business park. With its innovative wooden architecture and energy efficiency, it sets new standards surrounding sustainability. In 2015, the company was awarded the Rhineland-Palatinate Environment Prize in recognition of its entirely innovative business complex.



A leader in vegan nutrition, BIOVEGAN is already responsible for many innovative milestones, from the first organic baking powder to the first sugar-free gelling agent with an organic seal. Biovegan products are exclusively available through specialist organic retailers.



The company exports to 48 countries and has also achieved great success at the international level: In the autumn of 2017, BIOVEGAN was crowned 2018 Growth Champion by Focus Business, and in the summer of 2017 it won the coveted "National Champion" award for the second time in succession, once again becoming the most successful German company in the "RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award" category of the European Business Award. In 2018 Biovegan was once again honoured "National Champion" for Germany in the category "The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €0-25milion".



