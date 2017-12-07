Preliminary results of the inaugural citizen science wolf expedition to Germany

Preliminary results are now available for Biosphere Expeditions’ inaugural citizen science project studying wolves in Lower Saxony, Germany. The State’s “wolf bureau” reports that samples and findings have now been analysed in the laboratory. From these, six individual wolves could be identified by their DNA, some of them for the first time ever. The next task is now to assign these individuals to wolf packs and perhaps even deduce new territories. Seventy-two scat (faeces) samples were also passed onto a scientific study on wolf diet and composition.



Wolf ambassador Peter Schütte and co-creator of the expedition calls the results “remarkable” and is “positively surprised by the amount of data that were collected by the citizen scientists". Dr. Hammer, conservationist, biologist and founder of Biosphere Expeditions says that “this is exactly what we set out to do. Integrate and educate people and gather scientifically valid data upon which rational, not emotional, decisions about wolf conservation in Germany can be made”.



The study site, in the past few months, has witnessed repeated sightings and camera trap successes:



The expedition was in Germany from 17 June to 21 July 2017 and comprised 49 citizen scientists who, in four one-week groups, gathered wolf evidence in support of the State’s official wolf monitoring programme. Most participants came from Germany and its neighbouring countries, as well as the UK, but there were also participants from North America, Australia and Singapore.



Groups underwent a two-day training session and then scoured the study site for wolf signs. They went on tracks only, because this is where the wolves also like to roam, and covered more than 1,100 km. All findings were recorded in accordance with the official wolf monitoring protocol and handed over to the State’s wolf bureau. A full technical expedition report is expected in early 2018 and will summarise all findings. The next expedition will take place in June/July 2018.



Biosphere Expeditions is an award-winning not-for-profit conservation organisation, and a member of IUCN and the UN's Environment Programme. For us successful conservation is the collective effort of individuals. We invite everyone to join us on our wildlife and wilderness projects all over the world. Whether young or old, become a citizen scientist for one or two weeks, or more. The foundation of our work is science and local need. We focus on sustainable conservation projects that target clearly defined, critical issues that humankind has the power to change. International volunteers work hand-in-hand with local biologists and communities to drive positive outcomes for biodiversity - the creation of a protected area for snow leopards in the Altai is just one recent example.Online press pack with image archive, videos, background information, etc. > www.biosphere-expeditions.org/...

