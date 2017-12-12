BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as exclusive financial advisor to stock-listed paragon AG on the takeover of its largest competitor in the market for body kinematics, HS Genion GmbH

BELGRAVIA & CO., an international and independent M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm based in Cologne, exclusively advised paragon AG (“paragon”, www.paragon.ag/en), the Frankfurt Prime Standard-listed group specialized in the development, production and distribution of products and systems in the field of automotive electronics, e-mobility and body kinematics, on the full takeover of HS Genion GmbH (www.hsgenion.de/en), its largest competitor in the body kinematics market, from AUGENIO AG.



With the help of this takeover, paragon becomes the global market leader in the market for adaptive vehicle aerodynamic systems.



HS Genion GmbH has been very successful in the areas of aerodynamics, comfort, convertible top components, cargo management and lifestyle for over 20 years. The company is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, and has around 100 employees. Before the takeover, HS Genion was a subsidiary of AUGENIO AG, Dortmund/Germany, an investment vehicle of the Hoffmann family. “We pass on HS Genion with an extremely well-filled order book and are happy to have found the right partner in paragon AG for our chosen growth course,” says Dr. Till Hoffmann. “The international positioning of paragon AG will help to fully realize the potential of HS Genion,” says Dr. Wolf Hoffmann.



With the acquisition, paragon achieves an important milestone for its Body Kinematics unit, established in 2011, on its way to becoming the leading system provider for vehicle aerodynamics. Since 2011, paragon has offered state-of-the-art, high-performance and lightweight drives and components that control movable body parts such as rear and front spoilers. In addition, the current portfolio includes components for the convertible top periphery. The serial production of new product generations of adaptive rear spoilers for various popular vehicles also began in the current fiscal year.



“As is generally known, we are in the process of strengthening our software expertise through acqusitions. We didn’t want to waste the opportunity to integrate the experts from HS Genion and their modern product portfolio at paragon. paragon is now the undisputed global market leader in an increasingly significant growth segment,” says Klaus Dieter Frers, Chief Executive Officer of paragon AG. “This will accelerate paragon’s development into a system provider in this area.”



paragon plans to merge its own Body Kinematics unit with HS Genion and to operate under the name “paragon movasys GmbH” as a wholly owned subsidiary of the paragon Group.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to paragon on this transaction.



Short Profile paragon AG



paragon AG (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes products and systems in the field of automotive electronics, e-mobility and body kinematics. As a direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company’s portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment’s innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. With the Voltabox subsidiaries, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its own lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops, produces and distributes adjustable body components such as adaptively extendable spoilers. www.paragon.ag



Short Profile AUGENIO AG



AUGENIO AG is a middle-market focused industrial holding company owned by the Hoffmann family. AUGENIO’s investment strategy is focused on long-term, sustainable investments in companies with high technological expertise and leading market positions. www.augenio.de

BELGRAVIA & CO. GmbH

BELGRAVIA & CO. is an independent middle-market M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm headquartered in Cologne/Germany. The Company is committed to serving middle-market companies, corporations, partnerships, entrepreneurs and institutions with strategic portfolio decision support, financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, financings and capital raisings. From offices in Cologne/Germany and New York, BELGRAVIA & CO. serves a wide range of clients looking for unconflicted advice and assistance on their most important strategic issues. www.belgravia-co.com







