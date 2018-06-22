BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as exclusive financial advisor to TANK & RAST GROUP on the takeover of the market leader for digital advertising screens in taxis FLEET AD

BELGRAVIA & CO., an international and independent M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm with offices in Cologne and New York City, exclusively advised Tank & Rast Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, a group company of the Tank & Rast Group („Tank & Rast“, https://tank.rast.de/en.html), on the majority takeover of fleet ad GmbH („fleet ad“, https://www.fleet-ad.de/). As part of the transaction, Tank & Rast acquired all shares of Cologne Invest GmbH in fleet ad.



Founded in 2015, Cologne/Germany-based fleet ad is a pioneer and German market leader for digital advertising in taxis. Fleet ad has contracted more than 3,000 taxis across more than 20 German cities. Specialized in the broadcasting of advertising and other digital content on interactive screens for taxi passengers, fleet ad generates more than 40 million gross contacts per month for its customers. fleet ad plans to equip every third taxi across the 25 largest German cities with tablet systems in the near future.



With the acquisition of fleet ad, Tank & Rast continues its expansion in the growing digital business, which also includes DOOH (Digital-Out-Of-Home) marketer Cittadino. Tank & Rast already operates digital screens in service areas and gas stations on motorways, in airports and in city centres. The fleet ad acquisition adds a mobile channel for marketing digital advertising to Tank & Rast’s portfolio. fleet ad is expected to benefit from Tank & Rast's extensive expertise in brand development and digital offerings in the mobility sector as well as its financial strength.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Tank & Rast on this transaction. The BELGRAVIA & CO. team consisted of Dr. Hans Christian Zanders and Dr. Björn Röper (both partners).



Short Profile Tank & Rast Group



Autobahn Tank & Rast is the leading supplier of gastronomy, retail, hotels and fuel on the motorways in Germany. Together with its franchise partners, the company operates around 360 filling stations and around 410 service stations (including around 50 hotels) on the German motorway network. Every year, some 500 million travellers visit Tank & Rast's service facilities. Serways is the service brand of Tank & Rast. It stands for consistent customer orientation and high service quality. Around 225 service areas bear the Serways logo and there are also eight hotels under the Serways brand. https://tank.rast.de/en.html

BELGRAVIA & CO. GmbH

BELGRAVIA & CO. is an independent middle-market M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm headquartered in Cologne/Germany. The Company is committed to serving middle-market companies, corporations, partnerships, entrepreneurs and institutions with strategic portfolio decision support, financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, financings and capital raisings. From offices in Cologne/Germany and New York, BELGRAVIA & CO. serves a wide range of clients looking for unconflicted advice and assistance on their most important strategic issues. www.belgravia-co.com/en.html





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren