BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as exclusive financial advisor to German URBANA Energietechnik AG & Co. KG on the divestment of its technical building management subsidiary URBANA TGM GmbH

BELGRAVIA & CO., an international and independent M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm based in Cologne, exclusively advised Hamburg-based energy service provider URBANA Energietechnik AG & Co. KG (“Urbana”, www.urbana.de) on the sale of its 100% subsidiary URBANA TGM GmbH (“TGM”) to Palmetto Hygiene Technik GmbH (“Palmetto”, www.palmetto.de).



TGM is a specialized provider of technical building services for real estate property administrators based on long-term contracts. TGM has own infrastructure in place in Berlin, Wiesbaden and Ludwigshafen.



Berlin-based Palmetto is a leading provider of technical services for drinking water hygiene. Meanwhile, Palmetto has expanded its service portfolio by services for sewage, heating and ventilation applications. The acquisition of TGM enables Palmetto to act as a full-service provider for technical building services for its customers.



URBANA is a leading German energy service provider focused on planning, building and operation of efficient energy supply systems. The sale of its technical building management division is a further step taken by URBANA to focus on its core business.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



BELGRAVIA & CO. acted as exclusive financial advisor to URBANA Energietechnik AG & Co. KG on this transaction.



About URBANA Energietechnik AG & Co. KG.



URBANA Energietechnik has been a strong player in the field of economic and innovative energy supply to private, commercial and industrial clients since 1964. URBANA currently manages more than 1,100 heating plants, 54 CHP´s, 700 MW total consumption and district heating networks of more than 110 km.



About Palmetto Hygiene Technik GmbH



Palmetto has established its operations in the area of drinking water hygiene for more than six years and broadened its portfolio services continuously. After introducing sewage, heating and ventilation technology services, the acquisition of the technical building segment of URBANA completes the Palmetto service portfolio.

BELGRAVIA & CO. GmbH

BELGRAVIA & CO. is an independent middle-market M&A and Corporate Finance advisory firm headquartered in Cologne/Germany. The Company is committed to serving middle-market companies, corporations, partnerships, entrepreneurs and institutions with strategic portfolio decision support, financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, financings and capital raisings. From offices in Cologne/Germany and New York, BELGRAVIA & CO. serves a wide range of clients looking for unconflicted advice and assistance on their most important strategic issues. www.belgravia-co.com.





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren