BAVARIA CATAMARANS takes the success story of its NAUTITECH 40 OPEN to a new level
Just a glance at the hull is enough for one to appreciate the new design of the NAUTITECH 40 OPEN. Four large hull windows provide the cabins with even more light. The redesigned roof will enhance the streamlined silhouette and “Open Concept” of this award winning yacht.
The remodelled structure with large windows has optimised the helmsman’s 360-degree view from both helm station. A skylight window in the cockpit roof provides the helmsman a clear view of the mainsail’s trim.
The layout of the salon is a revolutionary new feature. The luxurious new lounge area with a comfortable U-shaped sofa can now be found on the port side. And for those who don’t want to lose touch with the office on long trips, a desk can be included in the lounge area, if so desired.
The galley on the NAUTITECH 40 OPEN is the link between the cockpit and the salon. Stove, oven and sink all face the cockpit and are now more than ever part of the “Open Concept”, the symbiosis of cockpit and salon to form one living space. Opposed you can find a large workspace and generous storage area for everything a galley could possibly need.
The cabins in the new NAUTITECH 40 OPEN are exquisite and spacious. More light through the large hull windows and the clever lighting concept with LED lights make the cabins greater and even lighter. The attention to detail and the beautiful design of the bathrooms with their designer washbasins, quality materials and teak gratings will impress. Additional hatches on deck will optimise the ventilation in the cabins. The NAUTITECH 40 OPEN is available as a 3-cabin version and a 4-cabin version.
“With the new NAUTITECH 40 OPEN, Marc Lombard as the naval architect, and the development team at BAVARIA CATAMARANS have delivered a true masterpiece. The new layout, the design and all the new features raise the NAUTITECH 40 OPEN to a new level”, said Lutz Henkel, CEO at BAVARIA YACHTS.
The new NAUTITECH 40 OPEN will celebrate its world premiere at Cannes Yachting Festival, between 12th and 17th of September.
