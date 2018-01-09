Cosmetagora 2018: BASF's "Be authentic" concept addresses nature-oriented lifestyles

.

- Mediterranean Influences: glamorous textures and effective sun protection based on BASF’s UV filter solutions

- Experimental Nomad: all-in-one, compact formulations that are easy to use and fit in a backpack – for beauty on the go

- Tinosorb® S Lite Aqua enables the creation of light formulations



At this year’s Cosmetagora, BASF will present its new "Be authentic" concept and latest product launches at booths 129-132-133. The concept comprises two collections of appealing formulations – Mediterranean Influences and Experimental Nomad – that are inspired by the latest beauty trends, identified by French trend consulting agency Peclers. "The cosmetics sector is currently experiencing major change. More and more consumers are looking for products that fit in with an authentic, back-to-nature lifestyle," said Marine Belthé, BASF Personal Care Europe. "Our ‘Be authentic’ concept gives manufacturers of cosmetics and personal-care products ideas on how to create rich, nature-inspired all-in-one formulations for beauty products on the go."



Mediterranean Influences – glamorous formulations that care and protect



Relaxation, sunshine, and exquisite cuisine – the Mediterranean lifestyle, famous for being both casual and elegant, is inspiring major beauty trends all over the world. BASF’s nutricosmetic formulations comprise rich, glamorous textures while providing both hydration and optimal sun protection, for carefree summer times. The "Gentle Olive Scrub" prepares the skin before sun exposure, while the "Dry Sensation Protecting Oil SPF 30" and the "Lite Sun Matrix Fluid SPF 50+" protect the skin against UV radiation. And the rich "Gourmet Body Balm" nourishes the skin after sunbathing.



Experimental Nomad – easy formulations for beauty on the go



Today’s consumers are looking for adventures that enable them to discover both the world and themselves. As such, BASF has created a collection of formulations that are tailored to the needs and wants of the modern nomad. These formulations are based on natural ingredients and enable the creation of easy-to-use beauty products that fit in every backpack. The nature-inspired "2 in 1 Wash Gel" is a dual-purpose shampoo and shower gel, while the "All Purpose Moisture Fluid" – suitable for both body and face – offers a pleasant, caring dry-touch effect, and goes well with the refreshing and revitalizing "Cataplasm Water Jelly" gel. And BASF’s "High Performance Sun Matrix Fluid SPF 50+" supports the nomad way of sun protection.



Tinosorb® S Lite Aqua – a lighter way to protect your skin



Tinosorb® S Lite Aqua is based on a unique technology to bring broad-band UV protection to the water phase. It is the water-dispersible form of its oil-soluble counterpart Tinosorb® S. This allows cosmetic manufacturers to reduce the UV filter load in the oil phase for more formulation flexibility and lighter formulations. Distributing the UV filter load between the oil and water phase boosts the SPF and UV-A protection factor. Thus, Tinosorb S Lite Aqua is an ideal candidate for low viscous formulations, which benefit from a reduced oil phase. Due to the unique properties of Tinosorb S Lite Aqua, water resistance can be achieved in spite of having a UV filter in the water phase.

