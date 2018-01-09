BASF's new active ingredients provide an effective response to correct the signs of skin and hair aging



Anti-stress ingredient Hyalurosmooth® is a mindful way to cope with the effect of stress by regulating cortisol impact on skin

New anti-aging active RNAge™ harnesses BASF’s findings in epigenetics and reshapes facial harmony

Anti-aging active DN-Age™ slows down hair graying, counteracts hair loss and protects hair fiber against ageing





Consumers are leading ever-busier lives, rarely allowing themselves much needed moments of mindfulness to relax. As the pace of life remains fast, products that calm, sooth and rejuvenate the skin are in high demand. Inspired by life, BASF is presenting new active ingredients for skin and hair care products that have been proven to help the skin rebalance and that strengthen it to cope with everyday stresses. At this year’s Cosmetagora (booths 129-132-133), BASF is launching three anti-aging and anti-stress active ingredients that enable manufacturers of skin care products to offer consumers a fountain of youth.



Hyalurosmooth® – counteracting harmful effects of daily stress





In a BASF survey of 100 volunteers, 90 percent reported that stress had a negative effect on their skin, causing it to turn dull and dry. Daily stresses are known to translate into cutaneous stress, with cortisol as its main mediator. Hyalurosmooth® represses the cortisol damaging impact on skin, restoring collagen type I and hyaluronic acid that are affected. Bringing the positive effect of a mindful lifestyle – rested from the inside – Hyalurosmooth helps the skin recover its hydration and radiance. Extracted from the Indian Cassia angustifolia, Hyalurosmooth is IECIC listed.



RNAge™ – reshaping facial harmony



As it ages, the skin loses its firmness and begins to sag, causing the face to lose its youthful contours. Based on the latest findings of BASF’s epigenetics platform, the new active RNAge™ rebalances Let-7b – the microRNA that downregulates the production of proteins which are key to building dermal architecture. In doing so, the active helps the dermis to stay dense, rebuilding it from deep within and finally firming facial shape. Extracted from sea buckthorn, RNAge is COSMOS approved and IECIC listed.



DN-Age™ – youthfulness from inside the hair



BASF’s anti-aging active ingredient for hair, DN-Age™ slows down the hair graying process and reduces hair loss. The active ingredient acts on the scalp by preventing UV induced DNA damage. It also protects hair follicle cells to prevent hair greying and hair ageing. DN-Age leads to greater hair density: 80 percent of panelists perceived their hair to be stronger, fuller, and thicker. Extracted from Cassia alata leaves and titrated in flavonoids, DN-Age is also COSMOS approved and IECIC listed. DN-Age is available as a concentrated powder and a hydro-glycerin solution.



