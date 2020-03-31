Pressemitteilung BoxID: 792972 (BARDEHLE PAGENBERG Partnerschaft mbB)

Obligations of SEP holders and SEP users (Higher Regional Court of Karlsruhe, judgment dated October 30, 2019, docket no.: 6 U 183/16)

The decision rendered by the Higher Regional Court of Karlsruhe (“Higher Regional Court”) relates to the specification of various criteria regarding the enforcement of standard-essential patents laid down by the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) in its decision Huawei v. ZTE (CJEU, July 16, 2015 – C-170/13). The Higher Regional Court addresses, inter alia, the requirements for the notice of infringement by the patent holder, the parties’ possibilities of subsequently performing omitted acts, the issue of the necessity of presenting third-party license agreements, and the scope of the claim for rendering of accounts in case of a lack of FRAND-compliant conduct by the SEP holder.



1. Facts of the case



The Plaintiff holds a European standard-essential LTE patent with effect on the Federal Republic of Germany, inter alia, relating to a method of and apparatus for compiling data packets. The Defendant offers and distributes LTE-enabled mobile telephones in the Federal Republic of Germany.



The Plaintiff filed a complaint for infringement with the Regional Court of Mannheim (“Regional Court”). The Regional Court rendered an order for injunctive relief, information/rendering of accounts, destruction, recall and damages against the Defendant.



The Defendant filed an appeal against this decision with the Higher Regional Court, requesting that the judgment be rescinded and the complaint be dismissed, and also filed a counterclaim for the presentation of third-party license agreements. With its decision of October 30, 2019, the Higher Regional Court dismissed the counterclaim on the grounds of its unfoundedness, amended parts of the judgment of the Regional Court, and rejected the requests for injunctive relief and recall.



2. The decision of the Court of Justice of the EU



its dominant position pursuant to Art. 102 TFEU. In particular, the parties were in dispute about whether the requirements for the abuse of a dominant market position pursuant to Art. 102 TFEU were met. In its decision, the Higher Regional Court specifies numerous of the criteria laid down by the CJEU in "Huawei v. ZTE" for the assertion of the defense of abuse under antitrust law with respect to standard-essential patents (FRAND criteria).



The Plaintiff had not sent the notice of infringement required by the CJEU in “Huawei v. ZTE” to the Defendant itself, but to the Defendant’s parent company which is responsible for license negotiations and licensing in the group. According to the Higher Regional Court, this was the correct recipient of the notice.



Additionally, according to the Court, ... Read the full article here.



Comments and practical notes



The decision is another step by the courts of lower instances of specifying the criteria for antitrust-compliant conduct in SEP litigation proceedings laid down by the CJEU in Huawei v. ZTE which can essentially be summarized in four steps. However, due to an inconsistent implementation of these criteria by the relevant courts of lower instances in Mannheim/Karlsruhe, Duesseldorf and Munich, the law is still not applied in a harmonized manner. Thus, SEP holders are still well-advised to take these differences into account for their pre-procedural conduct and, particularly, for choosing the court.



In a first step, in which the SEP holder has to notify the patent user of infringing an SEP, an indication of the patent and the infringing products is usually sufficient. ... Read the full article here.

