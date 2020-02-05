Pressemitteilung BoxID: 785367 (AXICA Kongress- und Tagungszentrum)

AXICA supports Plant-for-the-Planet

The Berlin Event Location with premium-catering will renounce customer gifts for sustainability

The AXICA team loves to organize events and create experiences for the customer that have a long-term effect. At the same time, employees are aware that events use up valuable resources and thus influence all of our carbon footprints. That is why AXICA decided to become even more sustainable in its day-to-day activities and in corporate management last year and successfully completed the visitBerlin audit to become a Sustainable Meetings Partner.



As part of the sustainability initiative, AXICA will renounce customer gifts in the future to support the United Nations 'Plant-for-the-Planet' campaign instead. The aim of the campaign is to plant a trillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) trees and train as many children and young people as possible as ambassadors for climate justice. Plant-for-the-Planet says, “If every company, every institution and every person turns climate-neutral through afforestation, we can save our future!"

This year the AXICA team laid the foundation stone for the "AXICA forest" and planted 2,000 trees with a donation. So a start has been made - but there is still a long, exciting way ahead of us all.

Further information on the AXICA sustainability initiative is available at

https://www.axica.de/sustainability.html

