AXICA supports Plant-for-the-Planet
The Berlin Event Location with premium-catering will renounce customer gifts for sustainability
As part of the sustainability initiative, AXICA will renounce customer gifts in the future to support the United Nations 'Plant-for-the-Planet' campaign instead. The aim of the campaign is to plant a trillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) trees and train as many children and young people as possible as ambassadors for climate justice. Plant-for-the-Planet says, “If every company, every institution and every person turns climate-neutral through afforestation, we can save our future!"
This year the AXICA team laid the foundation stone for the "AXICA forest" and planted 2,000 trees with a donation. So a start has been made - but there is still a long, exciting way ahead of us all.
Further information on the AXICA sustainability initiative is available at
https://www.axica.de/sustainability.html
