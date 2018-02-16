World premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 - Arden presents its latest creations

Arden will present a wealth of impressive new products at the 88th Geneva Motor Show. From 8 to 18 March, for the first time visitors will have the opportunity to experience first hand the new Arden refinement programme for the Range Rover LG. The British luxury SUV receives from Arden an exclusive aerodynamic package as well as a multitude of stylish components for the exterior as well as the interior.



Additionally, another vehicle from the Krefeld based company will celebrate its world premiere at the fair at Lake Geneva. The up to 703 bhp Arden AJ 23 is based on the Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe and will undoubtedly cause a big stir in the exhibition area number 6430 in hall 6.



The newly developed Arden wheel programme will also be on display at the exhibition stand. The forged Arden "Sportline GT" wheel was specially developed for use on the Jaguar F-Type and convinces with its light weight and enormous rigidity. The high density wheel considerably reduces unsprung masses, which significantly improves the driving dynamics and driving comfort of the F-Type. And the design is convincing too: The subtleties in the design of the seventeen slender spokes give the 21 inch "Sportline GT" high end wheel a dynamic yet elegant appearance.



The automotive manufacturer has developed the new "Sportline II" wheel design for use on all Range Rover models. The ten double spokes of these single piece forged wheels stylishly complement the aesthetics of every Range Rover. The "Sportline II" wheel design is available in 22" and 23" sizes as well as in different colours.





