The Arden AJ 24 RS - feline predator with racing ambitions

Arden Automobilbau GmbH once again proves to be in a class of its own when it comes to refining the Jaguar XE and presents the spectacular complete reconstruction Arden AJ 24 RS in addition to its extensive range of refit parts. Thanks to 463 hp raw engine power, extended construction aerodynamics, 20” forged wheels and adjustable thread chassis, the Jaguar specialist from Krefeld awakens the slumbering racing genes of the automotive feline predator.



“Real racing sensations for the road” - under this motto Arden perfectly balances the individual components of the aerodynamic package. The result is impressive styling with optimised airflow over the vehicle's silhouette and additional downthrust for increased curve speeds. Front spoiler, rear apron, bonnet, rear spoiler and side sills were newly designed to that end, and integrated in the Jaguar. In addition, Arden enlarges the sides of the XE at the front and rear wheel arches, thus making room for wide base tyres and the thread chassis.



Specially adapted to the increased requirements of the mid-size sedan, Arden mounts the ultralight forged wheel “Sportline GT“ in a 20” format. The dynamic design of the delicate spokes don’t just give a striking, sporty look, they also guarantee a balanced load distribution, resulting in increased load-bearing capacity.



Powerful performance increase is at the heart of the AJ 24 RS. Included in the scope of the upgrade are a sports exhaust system, new engine management, as well as an overhaul of the serial compressor. The result for the engine of the XE S 3.0 V6 is some 84 PS /62 kW of additional performance, and 133 Nm of additional torque.



As a supplement to the existing standard interior, Arden offers accessories from stylish aluminium. Pedals and footrest guarantee racing flair and perfectly complement the embroidered Arden floor mat set. All the way to full leather upholstery, everything is available in precise workmanship on demand.

