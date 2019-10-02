Pressemitteilung BoxID: 769857 (Allianz Global Investors Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH)

Allianz European Infrastructure Fund reaches first close

- Allianz European Infrastructure Fund managed by Allianz Capital Partners holds first closing with commitments exceeding EUR 600mn

- Target fund size increased from EUR 500mn to EUR 750mn



Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) today announced the first close of the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund S.A. – RAIF (AEIF)*. The fund, which was launched in March 2019 and is managed by Allianz Capital Partners, attracted commitments from institutional investors across various European countries exceeding EUR 600mn.



The fund was established to meet the growing demand from professional clients for equity investments in infrastructure. Through the AEIF clients will be able to make equity investments alongside Allianz in attractive infrastructure projects across Europe for the first time.



In response to the strong demand from clients, the target size of the fund was increased from initially EUR 500mn to EUR 750mn. The second and final close is expected for 4Q2019. The fund will make equity investments predominantly in energy, transport and communication infrastructure that provide essential services for the public.



“We are excited to have formed a group of highly reputable investors that share Allianz’s interest in longterm and sustainable investing in infrastructure. This allows us to provide even more comprehensive investment solutions to the market and will benefit all stakeholders”, says Christian Fingerle, Chief Investment Officer at Allianz Capital Partners.



Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) is a major international financial investor with more than EUR 11bn Assets under Management in infrastructure equity that have been invested on behalf of Allianz insurance companies for more than a decade. In total ACP manages over EUR 30bn of alternative equity assets in private equity, infrastructure and renewable energy. ACP and AllianzGI together manage more than EUR 70bn of alternative assets.



