Allianz is preferred bidder for broadband expansion in Lower Austria

The Niederösterreichische Breitband-Holding, which is an entity controlled by the Federal State of Lower Austria, has selected Allianz represented by Allianz Capital Partners as preferred bidder to jointly work on the broadband expansion in the rural areas of Lower Austria.



The project includes the roll out of a new fibre-to-the-home (“FTTH”) broadband network to around 100,000 homes between 2020 and 2022 with a focus on municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants. This investment opportunity has attracted significant interest from institutional investors. The investment volume is expected to amount to c. EUR 300 million.



“We are pleased to have emerged as the preferred bidder from this process. In the coming months, the final details will be clarified with our partner. We are convinced that together we can make an important contribution to supply rural areas of Lower Austria with truly fast broadband access via fibre-to-the-home. This infrastructure we are jointly setting up with the Federal State of Lower Austria will provide essential services for the public that will ensure the future attractiveness of these areas”, says Christian Fingerle, Chief Investment Officer at Allianz Capital Partners.



Allianz just recently invested in the further development of France´s FTTH business.







The details of the project will be clarified in the next two months followed by the signing between the Federal State of Lower Austria and Allianz Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to reach financial close by the end of the year.



About Allianz Global Investors



Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with over 770 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing more than EUR 535 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions*.



Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors



*Data as at 31 March 2019







About Allianz



The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 673 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage more than 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we hold the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2018, over 142,000 employees in more than 70 countries achieved total revenues of 131 billion euros and an operating profit of 11.5 billion euros for the group.



These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements



This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.



No duty to update



The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

