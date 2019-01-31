ABB and SUSI Partners to team up for microgrid and energy storage projects

31.01.19

ABB and SUSI Partners (SUSI), a clean infrastructure investment advisor, have signed a framework agreement to promote the deployment of microgrids and energy storage solutions. ABB will provide its ABB Ability™ based microgrid technology and battery energy storage systems while SUSI will structure and finance the projects through its dedicated Energy Storage Fund, which has a corpus of EUR 100 million for clean energy infrastructure.



“As a pioneering technology leader and solution provider, we will work with SUSI to enhance our customer value proposition and accelerate the adoption of microgrid and energy storage solutions” said Massimo Danieli, head of ABB’s Grid Automation business within the company’s Power Grids division. “These solutions also help provide access to reliable and cost-effective electricity in remote locations.”



The global energy transformation brings challenges and opportunities for the power sector. These include ensuring power availability and managing increasingly complex grids with a growing number of diverse, distributed energy resources and a high penetration of renewables. Additionally, industrial and commercial sites are looking for alternatives to optimize costs and minimize carbon emissions.



These challenges create significant opportunities for innovative microgrid and energy storage applications. ABB is a technology leader in this space with more than 40 microgrid installations around the world, across a diverse range of applications, serving remote communities, islands, utilities and industrial campuses.



“This partnership with ABB, a renowned and knowledgeable technology partner, broadens SUSI’s investment scope and we expect it to contribute in attracting numerous investment opportunities for the SUSI Energy Storage Fund globally,” said Marco van Daele, Chief Investment Officer, SUSI Partners.

(lifePR) (