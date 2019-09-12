Pressemitteilung BoxID: 767022 (99 Ghosts GmbH)

HYTE NYE at Funkhaus Berlin 2019: Prepare for the biggest Lineup to date

ANNA, Helena Hauff, Joseph Capriati, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Solardo, wAFF and William Djoko form the phase one lineup announcement for a 24-hour marathon destined to be the biggest HYTE NYE yet

HYTE is renowned for its festivals and events in every corner of the globe, though this year it has deepened its ties with its hometown of Berlin in particular, and its upcoming 24-hour NYE event at the iconic Funkhaus is destined to deliver its most powerful instalment to date.



HYTE returns to the stunning industrial grounds of Shedhalle at Funkhaus on 31st December, and to ensure that partygoers enter 2020 with a bang it has assembled what is arguably the biggest lineup of elite musical talent ever hosted at a HYTE event, a roster channelled from its uncompromising commitment to the underground and the finest headlining artists it has to offer.



The HYTE trademark is seasoned techno icons playing alongside ascending underground talent. Maceo Plex and Loco Dice perform alongside William Djoko , while Yaya is locked to support Ricardo Villalobos . However, this only scratches the surface of the monumental lineup that is locked to perform at Shedhalle over an epic 24-hour marathon stretch this NYE.



Notably, HYTE is excited to announce that Marco Carola makes his debut appearance for the Berlin-based festival brand. Richie Hawtin is set for a welcome return after proving a highlight at last year’s event, while a HYTE Berlin throwdown wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Pan-Pot . Meanwhile, none other than Ricardo Villalobos is helping curate the second room alongside a carefully handpicked cast for an exploration of sounds on a deeper tip.



Also joining this incredible cast are house and techno and house heavyweights Maceo Plex , Helena Hauff, Loco Dice, ANNA and Joseph Capirati . Meanwhile, wAFF and Solardo help round out the evening’s lineup in consummate HYTE style.



However, it’s all the different elements drawing together in perfect harmony that creates the definitive event experience that is HYTE NYE Berlin . Alongside the world-class lineup of talent, equally, it’s the trademark HYTE commitment to lighting, sound, and production that allows its DJs to truly shine. Meanwhile, the Funkhaus complex has grown into the true spiritual home of HYTE, and the tremendous grandeur of Shedhalle - with its formidable steel girders and cavernous arched ceilings - offers an event environment like nowhere else in the world.



Alongside the announcement of the upcoming NYE festivities is the reveal of the tagline that will define the upcoming season of HYTE events: "Refuse, Resist, Rebel, Revolt" . Nothing less than the perfect opportunity to embark on an exciting odyssey outside of the mainstream, and to dive deep into the garden of delights that the electronic music underground has to offer.



This year the announcement for HYTE NYE Berlin arrives early – HYTE is excited to curate what is shaping up to be its finest NYE celebration to date, and cannot wait to welcome you back this 31st December. Whether you’re a HYTE NYE Berlin regular, or one of the many fresh faces who travel to Berlin especially for this extraordinary occasion prepare to refuse, resist, rebel and revolt this New Year's Eve.



Joining the lineup will be a curated selection of favourites from each imprint that begins with Boxia , a UK artist who’s just released his debut album A Night In The Life Of on the label. More heat comes from talented Second State favourite Michael Klein. Expect dark and groovy basslines alongside hypnotizing blends from this Frankfurt-based Second State staple.



Stay tuned for news and updates as HYTE prepares its next generation of Berlin warehouse events.





