Opening of the Galeria Frank Krüger in Berlin









Since 1997, the Berlin artist Frank Krüger has been living on Mallorca – his art can be found around the world and, starting in October, his unique aluminum pictures and many other works of art will be at the Berlin Hilton Hotel am Gendarmenmarkt.



“Berlin is considered the navel of Europe and as an absolute artist hotspot enjoys international attention – besides, it is and will always be my home. That’s why I decided to open my third gallery here after those in Cala Ratjada and Palma,” explains Frank Krüger. “Back to the roots” is his motto. When the Hilton Hotel am Gendarmenmarkt became a possibility to open a gallery at a top location in the German capital, the decision was swift. “The Hilton welcomes an international audience and that’s an important point for me,” stresses the artist who is famous for his bull pictures, impressions from his many travels worldwide, and his chosen home of Mallorca, as well as the portraits of many stars from the entertainment industry and sports. His aluminum pictures are considered unique, but he also constantly experiments with other techniques and materials. Thus, he has artwork in oil on gold foil, silver foil, copper, and canvas, as well as pictures created with a special 3D technique with indirect lighting. “Many of my customers are absolutely excited about the new gallery in Berlin because they recognize the development of my art in the last few years and how my pictures have increased in value,” says the Mallorca resident. He plans to be present once a month in the new, small but fine, gallery am Gendarmenmarkt, as direct and person contact with customers is part of his growing success. At the opening on October 8, 2016 at 7 p.m., art connoisseurs from all around the world will pour in and anyone interested is invited to visit. Frank Krüger is already thinking ahead: “My big dream is to open an additional gallery in one of my favorite cities – New York!”

Über Galeria Frank Krüger

Frank Krüger, born 1962 in Berlin, used to create extraordinary works in oil on canvas even as a child. As the son of a photographer and a technical drawer, he obtained a sense for details, perspectives, and color harmony from a young age. His wish to study art was destroyed due to the poor evaluation of his art teacher, shortly before graduating high school. He left school "head over heels" and completed a three-year vocational training as an animal keeper at the Berlin Zoo. Afterwards came the years of artistic self-discovery until he finally decided - after several successful exhibitions in Berlin and Mallorca - to move his life to Mallorca in order to concentrate solely on painting. Since 2007, the artist has worked and sold his art at the Galeria Frank Krüger on the port promenade in Cala Ratjada, Paseo Colom 13, Mallorca; and since March 2014, also at the new Galeria Frank Krüger, Costa d'en Brossa 3, 07001 Palma de Mallorca, tel. 0034/971425861, opened Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., www.galeria-frankkrueger.com.



The address of the new Berlin gallery starting October 8, 2016 is Galeria Frank Krüger at the Hilton am Gendarmenmarkt, Mohrenstraße 30, 10117 Berlin.



