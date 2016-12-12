25 years of Munich Airport - a Bavarian success story

On 17 May 2017 Munich Airport will celebrate a big anniversary: On that day the airport's employees can look back on a 25-year success story that likely exceeds the most optimistic projections prior to the launch date in 1992. With the perfectly executed move from the old Munich Riem location to the new Erdinger Moos site in a single night, the airport began earning global plaudits right from the start. The airport operating company used this growing reputation in the years that followed and dispatched its experts as consultants for the relocation and commissioning of airports all over the world. The pinpoint landing on May 17, 1992 marked the start of a rapid development that saw Munich Airport make the transition from a regional point-to-point airport into a major European hub.



Through May 2017, approximately 700 million passengers will have arrived, departed or changed planes at the new location. Annual passenger traffic, now at over 42 million, has more than tripled since the first year, and total take-offs and landings have doubled to about 400,000 per year. Over the past 25 years, Munich Airport has handled around 8.5 million flights and a total of approximately 4.6 million tons of airfreight.



A major factor pushing air traffic growth in Munich well above the industry average over the past 25 years was the functional repositioning of the airport as an international hub. After starting off as number 14 in Europe in 1992, Munich rose to the number seven position among Europe's busiest airports in 2015. In the worldwide standings, the airport moved up from 51st to 34th place during the same period. The share of transit passengers in total traffic – a very precise indicator of an airport's qualities as a hub – increased from 12 percent in 1992 to 37 percent in 2015.



While moving up to join the world's major hub airports, Munich Airport has also developed into one of Bavaria's largest employers. In 1992, a total of about 12,000 employees worked to ensure reliable and efficient airport operations. Since then that number has nearly tripled to a workforce of nearly 35,000 people employed by the airport operating company, the public authorities, airlines and other companies operating on the airport campus.



Long-term growth of global air traffic



Global air traffic is growing at a breathtaking pace. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the world's airlines transported more than 3.2 billion people last year. That figure can be expected to double by 2030. Forecasts by respected industry associations such as IATA, ICAO and DLR indicate annual growth rates of 4.7 to 5.3 percent. As globalization continues to progress, millions of people in Europe and even more in the emerging growth regions in Asia who are not yet travelling by air will start using aircraft as a means of transport.



Aircraft manufacturers' order books are well filled. Both Airbus and Boeing expect the overall global fleet of passenger aircraft to double by 2033. The German government also predicts a substantial expansion in air traffic, and sees a 65 percent increase in the number of passengers in Germany by 2030. With more than 42 million passengers per year, Munich is one of Europe's busiest airports. This trend will continue. A robust forecast, subject to several quality reviews, predicts 45 percent growth to over 58 million passengers by 2025 – assuming that the airport can be developed in order to avoid a capacity crunch. However, Munich Airport will be in a position to handle this passenger growth only if the required expansion measures are implemented.



Expansion in line with demand



Munich Airport has expanded its passenger-handling capacity to keep pace with demand. The opening of Terminal 2 in 2002 was followed in 2016 by the commissioning of a state-of-the-art satellite terminal that added capacity for a further 11 million passengers per year. Germany's first midfield terminal is linked to the original Terminal 2 via a driverless subway system that transports passengers between the two buildings comfortably and conveniently in less than a minute. In the next few years Terminal 1, which is starting to show its age, is slated to be expanded and updated with an additional pier and a new central complex. This will increase the capacity of Terminal 1 by 6 million passengers per year. The planners expect the expansion of Terminal 1 to be completed by 2022.



Runway for future development



The next priority is to expand Munich Airport's runway capacity to handle the projected increases in take-offs and landings. Even now the capacity of the airport, with its two existing runways, is operating at full capacity during peak periods. During the six big waves of arrivals and departures each day, the airport is completed "jammed" for eight to ten hours and cannot accommodate any additional flights – despite demand from airlines and their passengers. Munich Airport has been stretched to the limits for some time and deals with bottlenecks every day.



In recent years, the capacity limitations of the existing runway have already dented traffic growth. For Munich Airport to maintain its success as an international hub amid the intensifying competition, the addition of a third runway is essential. Attractive, direct connections to places all over the world will otherwise be at risk over a medium term. And in the long term, without the expansion and the development prospects it will bring, today's hub traffic will be in jeopardy.



Consequently, Munich Airport is committed to future growth – but not for its own sake. Our objective is to meet the increasing demand for mobility in the most efficient way possible, while limiting the use of resources. This commitment to sustainable and responsible airport operations is an integral part of our corporate strategy. Munich Airport plans to become Germany's first airport to achieve carbon-neutral operations. This ambitious climate protection target was approved by the airport's governing bodies in December 2016. It states that the CO2 emissions directly attributable to the airport's operations will be reduced by 60 percent by 2030. The remaining 40 percent will take the form of carbon offsets. These are to be generated whenever possible through certified projects at the regional level. For this climate protection program, the airport has budgeted 150 million euros from now until 2030.



Keeping up with the leaders



As an export-driven economy, Germany is highly dependent on outstanding flight connections to every corner of the world. Excellent airports remain the crucial success factor for a thriving economy because they ensure rapid and reliable international networks. They guarantee growth, employment, value creation and prosperity. To avoid being left behind in international aviation, Munich Airport must arrive at far-sighted expansion decisions. After all, Munich Airport's capabilities will be crucial to Bavaria's future economic competitiveness. The planned expansion and a third runway will secure and reinforce Munich's status as one of Europe's leading hubs.



Continuing the success story of the five-star airport



Munich Airport is a major success story. Bavaria's "gateway to the world" is extremely popular with passengers, who consistently give the airport top marks. Munich Airport has been honored as Europe's Best Airport on many occasions, and in 2015 became the first airport in Europe to be awarded five-star status. It has become a globally admired symbol of modern Bavaria. To continue competing successfully in the "Champions League" of European airports, the Bavarian hub must seize the excellent opportunities available to it.

