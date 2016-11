Quiet Moments”, the new piano album by the famous Austrian Jazz pianist, medical doctor and well known author Georg Weidinger

„Quiet Moments“ is a compilation of quiet piano solo pieces, all out of the last ten CDs of Georg Weidinger, played and composed by him. Most people associate with “Georg Weidinger” the well known author of “Die Heilung der Mitte” (“The Healing of the Center”, publisher: Ennsthaler, www.ennsthaler.at ) and “Die chinesische Hausapotheke” (“The Chinese Medicine Chest”, publisher: Goldmann- Random House, www.randomhouse.de/... ). But he is much more: medical doctor for Traditional Chinese Medicine, emergency doctor, author (several books and columns), teacher for medicine, Yoga-teacher, but especially composer and pianist. In Austria, his home country, he is well known as jazz pianist and pianist for modern piano music of the 20th century. The Austrian jazz legend Adelhard Roidinger, with whom he had played together in duo and trio formations, called him “the experimental Keith Jarrett”. This recording presents Georg Weidinger from his quiet and sensitive side. Every single piece shows a specific part of his personality, one emotional, the next meditative, always creating a quiet and relaxed mood. The ideal music for the quiet time of the year…. For further information about Georg Weidinger see www.klaviermusik.at . “Quiet Moments” is also available as audio-CD (distribution: www.novamed.de ).