Antonia Tyrol - The female version of "The Sound of Silence"





Their hits and albums have now been sold more than 5 million times in German-speaking countries and internationally. She has a very large fan base also beyond the European borders. Antonia has a musical spectrum as diverse as her fans. This is the reason why Antonia always sings English-language songs in your live shows and also markets them. Every year, the singer enthuses more than 300.000 of fans at their numerous concerts.



Antonia's career began in 1999 with a number one hit and she dont want not be defined musically in a genre. It is a musical journey of this versatile artist, who mostly sings German but also goes on tour internationally with her live shows. As the first woman she made a coverversion of the big hit "The Sound Of Silence" and surprises her fans nationally and internationally at the winter time. Antonia fulfilled herself the desire of this vocal challenge. The song from "Simon & Garfunkel" is her personal favorite, so she went to the studio and her producer and manager Peter Schutti gave her the possibility to record the version of "Disturbed" in her own version.



"The Sound of Silence" by "Antonia Tyrol" will be released worldwide on 11th January 2017, also the music video for the song is already finished.

In the winter time, Antonia would like to stimulate a little thought and to draw attention to the current condition in the world. She wants to emphasize above all the issue of peace and love among the people. "Music should join us, it should help and accompany us in every situation of feeling of life," says Antonia.

From January to March 2017, Antonia Tyrol is on a great winter tour through Europe and several times on German TV. Antonia regularly presents her music on television, each year for an audience of several million viewers on German, Austrian and international television.

Diese Pressemitteilung posten:

Website Promotion

Feiyr

Feiyr is based in the bavarian town of Vachendorf - Traunstein. Feiyr is one of the largest online music distribution companies in music, audiobooks, eBooks and other audio productions worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends to 1,187,295 Songs on 210,981 Albums of 20,861 Music Labels with 190,828 artists.

Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers