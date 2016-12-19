New App Allow Air Travelers To Sell Unused Luggage Space











A new crop of mobile apps wants to monetize unused airline luggage space by paying travelers to carry items for third parties.



The new technologies come from Courito, a mobile app that allow travelers to match their upcoming itineraries to customers who want an inexpensive tool for shipping. The app take a security-first approach to the transactions. Shippers and travelers must be verified and a rating system. The System is used to rank the integrity of each party.



Courito focuses on creating a pathway for consumers to get a specific item such as a drone or a pair of shoes delivered to them directly by hand, putting the onus on the traveler to locate the product and pitch a competitive price.



One traveling from New York to London with free space in their checked bags, for example, could have 150 lbs of shipping available and take some Items with and generating a potential income of 300 $. In both cases, traveler and shipper need to coordinate the property exchange.





In principle, the services are a unique way to capitalize on unused luggage space while providing boutique delivery service and a pathway for budget travelers to make a bit of side income. But the programs are neither without complexity nor risk.



There's also the matter of airline security. While both programs thoroughly vet their respective parties, many potential travelers are uncomfortable shipping items that they aren't completely familiar with.



Courito counters this by pointing out that consumers or shippers only need ask for particular goods while the onus is on the traveler to purchase the items and package them.

