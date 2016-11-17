











The fact that our flexibility decreases and our health impairments increase is a biological process we have to accept. Yet even though we cannot stop this natural process of growing old, we can slow it down. According to the motto “If you rest, you’ll rust” we should integrate periodical exercises into our daily lives. Activities on a regular basis keep your back and joints as well as your intellect fit. In addition to a life “on the go”, future back problems can be avoided and existing backache can be improved through an economic environment. The AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs) provides tips for staying healthy while growing old.



Staying flexible for life

You don’t need to engage in any type of high-performance athletic sports. What matters is that you move your body on a regular basis. A good and simple opportunity to integrate exercise into your daily life is by taking the stairs instead of the elevator or by walking short distances or riding your bicycle instead of taking your car. Swinging gently on a trampoline, such as the back-friendly bellicon®, is a suitable exercise for any age group (



Eating healthy

A healthy and balanced nutrition with lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, fibres, fish and lean meat as well as only little fat and sugar is important at any age. Since the energy consumption decreases with age, a healthy nutrition low in calories is particularly advisable then. In order to prevent osteoporosis, foods rich in calcium, such as dairy products, vegetable greens, legumes and nuts, should be integrated into your diet.



Having regular medical check-ups

The recommended physicals and screening measures should be made use of so any disease can be identified in its early stage and be treated in time. But not only medical check-ups serve your health. Paying close attention to your body and to any changes is important as well. Take care of yourself and your body.



A back-friendly environment

Creating a back-friendly daily environment serves your back and helps keep it mobile and pain-free for a longer time. Particularly because the time sitting down tends to increase as you get older, back-friendly recliners and TV chairs can provide a major contribution to the health of your back. The decisive factor is that the chair is perfectly customised to the seated person’s individual requirements and body size. Elements such as the backrest and footrest should be adjustable. The chairs of the brands Fitform and Himolla (



Not only at home but also on the go the safety requirements increase with age. Walkers provide the necessary safety for those whose ability to walk is impaired. Lightweight walking aids that are individually adaptable and feature a tilting aid are the right choice for comfortable mobility. The walkers by Topro (



AGR e.V.

The AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs) has been focusing on the prevention and treatment of backache for over 20 years. The objective of the association is to enhance the awareness of the significance of backache and to inform the public about ways how to at least reduce or even prevent an aching back in daily life. The AGR seal of approval "Tested & recommended" is an important help for consumers when it comes to making choices. Various objects needed every day, such as mattresses, upholstered furniture, easy chairs, walkers or sporting equipment, may be awarded this seal of approval if they fulfil a strict catalogue of criteria and are categorized as being particularly back-friendly by an independent board of medical-therapeutic experts. Visit www.agr-ev.de/en for more information.

